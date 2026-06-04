PM Keir Starmer accuses Elon Musk of attempting to ‘whip up division’ in UK over Henry Rowak murder

It is becoming increasingly clear that the relationship between the British government and the owner of X is reaching a breaking point. Keir Starmer has taken a firm stance, accusing Elon Musk of interfering in national politics and attempting to whip up division across the country. This comes after weeks of commentary from Musk regarding the tragic murder of Henry Nowak, a situation that has spiraled into a broader debate about misinformation and the role of online platforms.

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As reported by The Guardian, Starmer spoke in West Yorkshire while meeting with regional mayors, emphasizing that Britain needs to assert its identity as a nation of reasonable and tolerant people. He pointedly noted that the recent tone of content coming from Musk is not reflective of the British public. The prime minister’s spokesperson clarified that this criticism is aimed at the overall nature of Musk’s recent posts, particularly those focusing on the Nowak case, rather than any single specific message.

The case itself is heartbreaking. Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old finance student, was fatally stabbed five times by 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa. During the incident in Southampton, Digwa falsely claimed that Nowak had racially abused him and knocked his turban off. This lie directly influenced the actions of the police, who handcuffed the student as he lay dying from his wounds. Digwa has since been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 20 years. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is currently investigating the officers involved in that initial, deeply flawed response.

The fallout has been chaotic

Following the murder, far-right agitators targeted police in Southampton, resulting in injuries to eleven officers and a police dog. In the online sphere, things have been even more volatile. The Hampshire Police Federation has suspended its social media accounts after its members faced serious, life-threatening abuse. The organization reported a surge in online trolls using AI tools to identify officers, some of whom were misidentified and forced to go into hiding.

This digital toxicity is exactly what Starmer is pushing back against. He has been particularly vocal about the dangers of AI-generated content on platforms like X. He expressed his full support for Labour MP Jess Asato, who is taking legal action against xAI. Asato alleges that the Grok tool was used to create sexualized imagery of her, including a disturbing video depicting her being prepared for a sexual assault.

🚨 WATCH: Keir Starmer accuses Elon Musk of "whipping up division" in the UK over Henry Nowak’s murder pic.twitter.com/034ltg3TMk — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 4, 2026

Starmer praised the decision to confront these companies, stating, “I am really pleased that we took Grok on a few months ago, because that is the fight we should be in, taking on some of these platforms providers [and] some of these disgusting images, really disgusting. We won that.”

The prime minister’s administration is clearly signaling that it will not tolerate the spread of such harmful material. Starmer warned that the company would face drastic regulatory action if it failed to curb the flow of these images. He underscored the need to maintain a standard of public discourse, noting that when it comes to such content, the government intends to fight because that is who they are as a country.

While the government continues to grapple with these platforms, the focus remains on the family of Henry Nowak. Starmer was scheduled to meet with them at Downing Street to discuss the ongoing response to the police actions. Their experience has been one of immense grief, compounded by the misinformation circulating online. Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader, also met with the family, noting that their priority is to keep the community together rather than letting anger tear it apart.

The tragedy of Henry Nowak’s death is compounded by the fact that he was an unarmed student simply walking home. During the trial, it was revealed that Digwa possessed a weapon obsession, carrying a large knife alongside his ceremonial kirpan. Judge Mousley KC stated during the sentencing that Digwa brought shame upon his community and religion, noting that while the kirpan is a religious symbol, it is never to be carried for offensive purposes.

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