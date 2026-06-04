Man brought his dog to Hooters for its birthday celebration, only to get disappointed when the server refused to perform a simple tradition

There are many cases where a dog has proved to be a man’s best friend. These pets are usually treated like family, and that’s what this Hooters customer in Philadelphia was seemingly doing. According to Brobible, a TikToker @roodabeguh shared his dining experience after taking his pug, Roodabeguh, to Hooters to celebrate its birthday. However, his interaction with a server apparently left him disappointed.

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Judging by his TikTok video, which has over 2 million views, it appears that the Hooters server initially forgot to come to their table, as the man asked, “Be honest. Did you forget about us?” The server seemed to deny that she had forgotten them, then explained, “I just have a party of 50 right now.” To me, it sounds like one time-consuming task, to which the man also replied with “That’s wild.”

In my opinion, everything in this part seems fine. However, the man was left disappointed when he asked for dessert. It’s not like the server denied the service, as she replied positively to their dessert request, but she added, “I don’t think we can sing Happy Birthday now.” It looks like the man’s sole purpose in visiting that day was to celebrate his dog’s birthday, but being denied what seems like a simple tradition became the reason for his disappointment.

Do you agree with her excuse?

The conversation between these two continued. The man questioned the Hooters server about why the Happy Birthday can’t be sung, to which she replied, “The restaurant is full.” It looks like the man tried to compromise by understanding the situation and saying that if just one server can sing for his dog. However, the server he was talking to suggested him to ask the restaurant’s manager about this. The man then denied her suggestion.

Following this conversation, the TikTok creator ordered his food and then asked the server to put the candle if the restaurant offers it. She then agreed to his request and left his table to get him his stuff. Once she leaves, the man appears to have said, “Wow, bro.” in disbelief. Now, if we discuss his TikTok viewers, the feedback on this situation seems mixed.

One of them was quick to say, “As a server you still have to sing… even if it means doing it alone, I’ve done it plenty of times.” They appear to be relating this to their own experience, and I think they are indirectly saying that singing the dog Happy Birthday wasn’t a big deal during a busy moment.

Another one seems to be on the server’s side, saying, “Be kind, she is stressed.” This also makes sense, as entertaining 50 customers simultaneously may have been a challenge for the server. Well, the TikToker’s disappointment makes sense, too, because one can get a little touchy when it comes to their pet, let alone its birthday.

For the song, it looks like the Hooters server suggested that he ask the manager about just one server singing for the dog, which he didn’t seem to follow. Regardless, the situation seemingly ended here, as no further conversation can be heard in the creator’s TikTok video.

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