Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ car is going for auction. The minimum bid is forcing fans to choose between owning a piece of history or paying rent

Justin Bieber’s iconic ride from his massive hit “Peaches” music video is officially hitting the auction block, as per TMZ, and if you’re a serious fan, you might want to check your bank account ASAP. We’re talking about the gorgeous 1968 Cadillac Coupe DeVille that starred alongside Bieber in the chart-topping video, and let me tell you, this isn’t going to be a cheap impulse buy.

This stunning classic is currently up for grabs on Gotta Have Rock & Roll, but you’ll need some deep pockets. The minimum bid starts at a whopping $110,000. That’s a serious chunk of change, and honestly, it’s going to force fans to make some tough decisions between owning a genuine piece of pop culture history and, well, maybe paying rent for the next few years. The auction is running now, and you’ve got until December 5 to place your bid and try to make this vintage dream car yours.

Why is this specific Caddy so valuable? It’s pure pop culture history wrapped up in a beautiful, classic frame. This car was featured absolutely everywhere in the “Peaches” video. Bieber drove it, he danced on it, and its unique look made it an instantly recognizable symbol of the song’s aesthetic. That video racked up a mind-blowing 826 million views, and the track itself has close to 2 billion streams across platforms.

This isn’t just an old car; it’s a verified artifact from a huge cultural moment

When you look at the 1968 Cadillac Coupe DeVille, you understand why it was chosen for the video. It perfectly captures that dreamy, slightly retro, and totally luxurious vibe that defines the “Peaches” song. It’s got that long, low profile and those sharp lines that scream classic American muscle, even if it’s wrapped in a colorful, fun package.

If you’re lucky enough to win this auction, you’re not just buying transportation; you’re buying a status symbol and a conversation piece that will absolutely turn heads everywhere you go. This is, of course, given the fact that you don’t mind dropping six figures on a vehicle that’s going to make all your friends incredibly jealous.

Now, for the gearheads out there, you’re probably wondering if this is just some beat-up prop car that got cleaned up for a few minutes of screen time or a fragile car that’d need astronomically high maintenance funds. It turns out this classic whip is actually in fantastic shape, making that high minimum bid a little easier to swallow for collectors. It only has 30,000 miles on the clock, which is unbelievably low mileage for a vehicle that rolled off the assembly line way back in 1968.

The consignor confirmed that all of the proceeds from the sale are going straight to charity. So, not only do you get to drive around in a glorious piece of Bieber history, especially after how he saved a stranded motorist a few days ago, but you’re also turning this “peachy” ride into a powerful machine for doing good deeds in the world.

