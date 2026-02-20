‘Greed has run rampant, OK?’: TikTok user vows direct action against Home Depot CEO following bizarre encounter with store pricing

A TikTok user is making waves after vowing to directly confront Home Depot’s CEO over what he calls ‘rampant greed,’ sparked by a surprisingly expensive bottle of water, as reported by BroBible. This isn’t just about a single purchase, it’s hitting a nerve with many who feel everyday items are getting pricier than ever before.

Rhett Palmer, who goes by @rhettpalmer975 on TikTok, shared his frustration in a video that’s now racked up over 17,000 views. He started the clip standing outside a Home Depot, clearly agitated. “Greed has run rampant, OK?” he declared, setting the tone for his complaint. Palmer, an older gentleman, explained that he went into the store with a dry mouth and grabbed a bottle of Dasani water, which he admitted isn’t usually his first choice.

The sticker shock came at the checkout. “I said, ‘$2.48? Are you nuts? For $4, I can get the case of 24 at Publix or something similar to that,’” Palmer recounted. He couldn’t believe the difference in price, especially for something as basic as bottled water. For him, this wasn’t just an isolated incident; it was a glaring example of a much larger issue in modern society.

The inflation on everyday things are getting out of hand

He firmly believes that “Greed is running rampant, and everybody thinks they can just pile on.” Palmer warned that if this trend of increasing prices continues unchecked, “The party’s gonna end suddenly.” He concluded his video by stating his intention to call out and directly contact the CEO of Home Depot about this specific pricing issue.

Now, you might be wondering why a bottle of water at Home Depot would cost so much more than at a grocery store. It’s easy to compare the two and feel like Palmer does, but there’s a reason behind it, and it’s pretty standard business practice. What Palmer experienced is called “Value-Based Pricing.” This is where a product’s price isn’t really based on how much it cost to make, but rather on what customers perceive its value to be in a particular situation.

Of course, Palmer did have other options. He could have gone to a nearby grocery store for a cheaper bottle of water, or simply chosen not to buy it at Home Depot. If he feels strongly that stores shouldn’t be able to hike prices this much, he could even advocate for government restrictions on price increases. But in that moment, he opted for the convenience.

Interestingly, while many agreed the water price was high, commenters on Palmer’s video weren’t exactly lining up to sympathize with him. Many pointed out the simple economics of the situation. One user bluntly wrote, “And yet you bought it….” Another commenter added, “Everyone needs to understand supply and demand. Stop buying it if you don’t like the price.” It’s a tough truth, but it highlights the consumer’s power of choice.

Someone else humorously chimed in, “Wait till [he] goes to a professional sporting event and that sucker is $5–$6,” reminding everyone that convenience pricing is a widespread practice.

