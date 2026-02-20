‘I think it’s very sad’: Donald Trump weighs in on Prince Andrew arrest, but then bizarrely pivots to Epstein ‘fighting me in the election’

President Trump weighed in on the arrest of Britain’s Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, calling the whole situation “very sad,” as reported by The Hill. “I think it’s a shame,” President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he headed to Georgia.

He added, “I think it’s very sad. I think it’s so bad for the royal family.” He even took a moment to praise Mountbatten-Windsor’s brother, King Charles III, calling him “fantastic” and noting that the British monarch will be visiting the U.S. pretty soon.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested at Sandringham House, a historical estate in the English countryside that belongs to the royal family. Thames Valley Police confirmed they arrested a man in his 60s from Norfolk “on suspicion of misconduct in public office.” They also mentioned that searches are underway at addresses in both Norfolk and Berkshire, which tells you this is a serious investigation. After the arrest, Mountbatten-Windsor was later photographed leaving the police station in a car.

This arrest comes on the heels of new revelations from documents released by the U.S. DOJ under the Epstein Files Transparency Act

These documents reportedly show Mountbatten-Windsor sharing confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the U.K.’s special representative for trade and investment. The fallout from the documents linked to the convicted sex offender Epstein has really shaken things up on both sides of the Atlantic. King Charles stripped his brother of his royal titles just last year. That decision came after files released by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee unveiled even more details about Mountbatten-Windsor’s connections to Epstein.

One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, who tragically died by suicide last year, wrote in her posthumous memoir that Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to Mountbatten-Windsor, who she alleged sexually abused her. For his part, the former prince has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein, maintaining his innocence.

Amid all this, President Trump himself is mentioned numerous times throughout the Epstein documents, but it’s important to note that he hasn’t been publicly accused of any wrongdoing. However, when asked about Epstein on Wednesday, President Trump took a rather surprising turn in his comments.

“It’s really interesting because nobody used to speak about Epstein when he was alive, but now they speak,” President Trump said to reporters. He then added a personal take: “But now I’m the one who can talk about him because I’ve been totally exonerated. I did nothing.”

Then came the truly unexpected pivot: “He was against me. He was fighting me in the election, which I just found out through the last 3 million pages of documents.”

