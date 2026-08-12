‘I was hoping your boyfriend was in the car’: Ex-officer avoids prison time after allegedly tracking actress he met on TV set

A former Florida police officer has avoided prison after allegedly using law enforcement technology to track an actress he met while working security on a television set. The case involved sensitive police databases and Flock cameras that authorities said were used to monitor the woman.

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According to TMZ and the court documents it obtained, Lamar Eliseo Roman was charged with three felonies involving the unlawful use of computers and systems. Rather than serving time behind bars, Roman entered a pre-trial intervention agreement with prosecutors.

The former Monroe Police Department officer must now complete several conditions to stay out of prison. Those requirements include two years of supervision, $1,700 in fines and 100 hours of community service. He must also continue therapy and submit a statement accepting personal responsibility.

He literally stalked her with police tech, pulled her over, and gets zero prison time?

Court documents state that Roman was working security on the Apple TV show Bad Monkey when he met the actress. Prosecutors accused him of accessing sheriff’s office databases to obtain information about her and then using that information to locate her.

So this cop got rejected by an actress on the Bad Monkey set so he used his badge to stalk her. Ran her DMV info, put her car on a Flock hotlist, and used live alerts to hunt her down. pic.twitter.com/7B4DaPQTcf — ✨Joni of ARC 🇭🇹🇨🇩 🇵🇸 (@JoniFullard) August 3, 2026

The allegations went further. Roman reportedly entered the actress’ vehicle information into a law enforcement database. That allegedly allowed him to receive alerts when her car passed certain checkpoints, much like the Bucks County case where a woman used a man’s information to track down his address.

Roman was also accused of pulling the actress over after allegedly tracking her movements. During the encounter, he reportedly told her, “I told you I’d find you and pull you over.” He then allegedly said he had hoped her boyfriend was inside the vehicle so he could give him trouble.

Roman was fired from the Monroe Police Department following the allegations. Under his agreement, he must report to a probation officer every month and pay $50 each month. He is also prohibited from excessive intoxicant use during supervision.

Most importantly, Roman is barred from contacting the woman involved in the case. Prosecutors agreed to drop the charges if he successfully completes every condition of the agreement.

For now, the former officer has avoided prison. His case remains tied to whether he can complete the terms imposed under the intervention deal.

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