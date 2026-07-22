Ken Paxton was asked about reports on his properties and voting address. He walked out without answering

According to The New Republic, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declined to answer questions about two separate scandals during a press conference on Tuesday, then left the room. Paxton, a Republican, is running for U.S. Senate against Democrat James Talarico.

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A reporter asked Paxton to respond to claims made by Talarico’s campaign regarding a New York Times report on properties Paxton allegedly acquired. Paxton cut off the reporter before the question could be finished.

Paxton was also asked about a separate report concerning his voting address, according to the account of the exchange. He did not answer that question either, and a staffer intervened as Paxton began to leave the podium.

Paxton redirected questions during a law enforcement event

The press conference took place with more than a dozen law enforcement officers in attendance, according to the account of the event. A reporter identified as Jack asked Paxton to respond to Talarico’s campaign regarding reports on property acquisitions.

Wow — Ken Paxton and his team abruptly shut down a news conference and bail after journalists try to ask him about his various scandals pic.twitter.com/GlXJ7ClLKD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 21, 2026

“So Jack, can we keep this to law enforcement today?” Paxton said, interrupting the question. The reporter pushed back, saying, “Well, I’m giving you the opportunity to answer the question.” Paxton responded, “We’re here with the sheriffs, I’d like to keep today to law enforcement, so that’s what I’m gonna answer, questions about law enforcement.” This is not the only time Paxton has responded to scrutiny by comparing his situation to Donald Trump’s rather than addressing the specifics directly.

Moments later, the reporter asked, “Will you answer a question about why you voted in Collin County? Clear that up?” A staffer moved to shut down the question immediately, and Paxton began to leave the podium, appearing uncomfortable, according to the account of the event.

Paxton did not answer either question. The press conference took place at a podium that displayed an image of Talarico’s face along with the caption “Talarico: Handcuffed to his record.”

According to a New York Times report published last week, Paxton has acquired 15 properties reportedly worth a combined $9 million in states including Utah, Hawaii, Florida, and Oklahoma. The report states that the properties were acquired while Paxton earned a government salary, and during a period that overlapped with both his Senate campaign and a divorce.

Ken Paxton appears to have used an address where he did not live while voting in elections in the past two years, which experts say may violate state election law.



ProPublica and @texastribune linked him to a home in suburban Dallas since February.https://t.co/517XqVpfqk — ProPublica (@propublica) July 8, 2026

A separate report from ProPublica, published earlier this month, found that Paxton voted using an address where he did not reside, in six elections over a two-year period. Paxton has previously spoken about concerns over voter fraud, aligning with positions taken by former President Donald Trump, according to the report. Details on how his registered address compares to where he has reportedly been living have added further scrutiny to the residency claims.

Paxton did not address the ProPublica findings at the time the report was published. He also declined to address the allegations during Tuesday’s press conference.

Paxton has served as Texas attorney general since 2015. He is currently seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, running against Talarico, a Democrat and Texas state representative, in the November general election.

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