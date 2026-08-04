Max Miller was accused of abuse by ex-wife. Senate Republicans call for his resignation, while Trump praises him: ‘He’s a good person’

President Trump defended Representative Max Miller on Monday as the Ohio Republican faces serious allegations of domestic abuse. The President spoke to reporters in the Oval Office and characterized the congressman as “a good person” despite the ongoing controversy, The Hill reported.

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“It’s a very sad thing. I know Max. He’s a good person. I mean, I always thought he was a very good person, and I’m going to let the families figure that out,” the President said. He noted that he understands the families involved are working on the matter. The President further remarked, “It’s a very sad thing, especially when you know somebody so well, to be going through that. But it’s accusations.”

These comments arrive as Miller faces intense scrutiny following accusations from his ex-wife, Emily Moreno. The allegations against the 37-year-old lawmaker are severe and include claims that he threw hot water on her, held a gun to her head, and broke their daughter’s collarbone. Emily Moreno has taken legal action by filing a restraining order against the congressman during a custody dispute involving their child.

Senator Bernie Moreno, who is the father of Emily Moreno, publicly demanded that Miller resign from his position

Senator Moreno expressed significant concern regarding the safety of his family members in a statement posted to social media. “As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help,” the senator said. “He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter.”

Trump: "I know Max [Miller]. He's a good person. I mean, I always thought he was a very good person. I'm going to let the families figure that out…It's a very sad thing, especially when you know someone so well, to be going through that. But it's accusations." pic.twitter.com/jREwROcWps — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) August 3, 2026

The Senator continued his call for action by stating, “If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives. I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does.”

Miller has consistently denied these claims and maintains that the public narrative does not reflect the actual state of his relationship with his former spouse. He suggests that the accusations lack any factual basis.

“My former wife is engaging in a pattern of reporting incredible, serious and destructive allegations with absolutely no evidence,” Miller stated. He argued that the authorities have already looked into these claims and that he has been transparent throughout the process.

“Every one of these allegations was investigated, and I say that again: Every single one of these allegations were already investigated, and I cooperated fully every single time because I had nothing to hide, and I have nothing to hide now,” Miller added.

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