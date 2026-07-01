“FIFA is a nightmare”: This TikToker ordered Chick-fil-A at a FIFA World Cup match in Atlanta, then noticed something on the packaging

A video has come to light which seems to be talking about advertisements around FIFA World Cup. According to Brobible, a man posted a clip about the food he bought in Atlanta Stadium. He got a Chick-fil-A signature sandwich, but apparently, the packaging didn’t seem to have the brand’s logo on it.

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The TikToker named Mason Powell (@hcgsports) posted about this in a video, saying that he bought the brand’s Signature Sandwich. He claimed that Chick-fil-A is allowed to sell at the World Cup but allegedly is not allowed to show its logo. Mason even opened the box, explaining that everything is the same, but it was just the branding that was seemingly missing. He, apparently, called it the “funniest brand thing ever.”

In the video he said, “Wanna see one of the funniest brand things ever?” He added, “So, they’re serving Chick-fil-A, but they’re not allowed to show the logo.” He then showed the whole package, which appeared to be in plain white without any branding, but contained the same food inside. He emphasizes, “Literally, same products and everything!”

Viewers seemed split on the branding

The video seemingly went viral, garnering over 150,000 views, viewers poured their opinions in the comment section, with some appearing sympathetic towards FIFA while others unenthusiastic about the idea of having no branding. One of the commenters stated, “I wish we’d have more of this after the World Cup. I’m tired of every empty space on a building or product being used as a billboard with ad space.”

While the other side of the audience sounded the opposite, someone wrote “One thing I learned this world cup and that’s the fact that FIFA is a nightmare.” Another one added, “More like justice for everyone who wasn’t allowed to show off. It’s really just giving a couple of brands even more attention like Levi’s.”

FIFA, on the other hand, had previously explained its policy of clean stadiums. Apparently, it was previously explained by Jeroen van den Berk, a member of the FIFA communication team, that FIFA has a policy to host all FIFA matches in the advertisement-free “clean stadiums.” And complying with the policy, the stadium in which the TikToker recorded the video was previously Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium but is now simply called Atlanta Stadium for the FIFA World Cup.

The audience’s feedback seemed divided on the matter. Neither FIFA, which was reportedly under scrutiny due to high ticket prices, nor Chick-fil-A has responded on similar claims as this man yet.

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