This homeless woman raised $50,000, then took her children’s father back, only to end up broke again. Now the internet is calling it a life lesson

It appears that a single mother was once homeless, but her condition improved when she raised $50,000 through GoFundMe. However, her financial condition worsened again after she took back her children’s father, the Daily Dot reported. The woman claimed that the man manipulated her into paying thousands, which ultimately made her broke once again.

Recommended Videos

The clip shared by @Raindropsmedia1 on Twitter/X gives more insights into the situation. Apparently, a woman claimed she raised $50,000 via GoFundMe because she was homeless. After this, she decided to take back her children’s father, but it appears that this decision ended up hurting her financially. According to this woman, the man had manipulated her out of thousands of dollars. She accepted that it was her mistake that she disobeyed, and now she is financially unstable again.

She recalled, “Your girl is broke again. After the GoFundMe reached $50,000, I was not ready to deal with the shame of being a single mom, so I took that man back.” The woman added, “He manipulated me out of thousands of dollars,” and continued. “That’s my fault. When I tell you I’m paying for it, oh baby, I’m paying for it. Further, she claimed to be going through a lot since this happened, and can also be seen handling children in the video.

It looks like the viewers called her story a life lesson

Her story apparently went viral, garnering over 3 million views. Several people weighed in, with some claiming it to be a life lesson. As one of the commenters stated, “One of the most important lessons I learned in life about people is that, sometimes when you see someone having a really bad time in life, it’s because they worked so hard to earn it, and trying to help them in any way is just a waste of your time and resources.” Another one added, “Lesson: When life gives you a second chance, don’t hand it back to the person who took the first one.”

A woman was left homeless with her children after their father abandoned them. Kind people donated $50K to help her get back on her feet, but she gave the money to her baby daddy. Now she’s broke and homeless again. 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/63Xd0DEKsT — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) July 13, 2026

Others seemed concerned for her children, “So sad to realize that the kids have to deal with her till they’re adults or their whole lives, cause this is a parent you can’t trust at all, in this stage of life she’s at cause ain’t no way you’re this grown and make that big of a stupid decision WITH CHILDREN TO RAISE.” Another one asked, “I truly don’t understand going back to a man who treats you AND his children badly. It’s like don’t you care enough about your kids to do what’s best for them BEFORE doing what you want to do for you?”

It appears that the audience had mixed opinions on the relationship issue. However, the woman’s claims are not independently verified.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy