He waited 12 years to feel ready to propose and she said no, and her reason made the whole thread go quiet

A man turned to Reddit after his girlfriend of 12 years rejected his marriage proposal. As highlighted by Bored Panda, he had organized a romantic dinner and presented a ring, only for her to refuse, telling him she did not want to marry him and preferred their relationship to stay exactly as it was.

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The couple began dating when she was 20 and he was 22. Despite spending over a decade together, they never shared a home. He reportedly spent most nights at her apartment but never formally moved in. Notably, she had raised the topic of marriage about two years into the relationship, but after he did not respond in kind, she stopped bringing it up entirely.

The post drew widespread attention online, with many readers pointing to a near-total lack of communication between the two over the years. One commenter drew a sharp comparison, writing: “You don’t use a ring like a Pokeball to capture yourself a wife.” The broad consensus was that by the time he felt ready, she had already settled into a dynamic that no longer included marriage.

She had raised the subject years earlier, but the conversation never happened

The man, now nearing 35, stated in his post that he wants to get married, live with a partner, and start a family. However, those goals appear to have never been directly discussed with his girlfriend across the course of their relationship. Multiple commenters argued that expecting alignment on major life decisions without regular conversation over a decade is an unrealistic assumption. One reader noted that she had reportedly been ready from early on, but that his prolonged hesitation had cost him the window entirely.

Amid other viral conversations about long waits and missed commitments, including a woman proposing after 14 years that stirred comparable debate, this story resonated for the same reason: years of partnership with no clear conversation about where it was headed.

Several commenters shared their own experiences in similar situations, describing how their interest in marriage had gradually faded after partners stalled for years. One person described a 16-year relationship in which an eventual engagement felt more like a territorial claim than a genuine step toward a shared future. The thread largely agreed that transparent, ongoing conversations about long-term goals, rather than a single proposal, are what move a relationship forward.

The man shared an update after speaking with his partner directly, saying he remained undecided about whether to stay or leave. His post circulated widely online, amid a broader wave of viral discussions about modern relationships, including a separate story about using AI for relationship guidance that drew its own wave of engagement.

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