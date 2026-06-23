Ricky Gervais and his cartoon feline friends arrive in Netflix’s ‘Alley Cats’ trailer, and the comic is returning to adult animation after 13 years

Ricky Gervais is bringing his signature brand of comedy back to the world of adult animation with his latest project, Alley Cats. The series is set to launch on Netflix on August 7, and it marks a significant return for the comic to the genre after a 13-year absence. It has been a long wait since the conclusion of The Ricky Gervais Show, which famously adapted the podcast featuring Gervais, Stephen Merchant, and Karl Pilkington into a series using Hanna-Barbera-era cartoon aesthetics.

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The trailer for the new show features Gervais as his trademark grumpy self, only this time he is portrayed as a cat. He voices the main character, Gus, and he is joined by an impressive ensemble cast of felines. The voice talent includes Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, Natalie Cassidy, and Tony Way. The show aims to explore big themes like life, love, and death through this feline lens.

You can expect to see his classic mix of grumpiness, heart, and sharp social commentary throughout the series. The visuals seem to me to be a standout feature, utilizing a 2D animation style produced by Blink Industries. The look feels both modern and grounded. I am personally looking forward to seeing how these characters navigate their world, especially since the animation style seems perfectly suited for the biting humor Gervais is known for.

Ricky Gervais finally returns to adult animation

Gervais is fully immersed in the project as the creator, writer, and director, while Elliot Dear serves as co-director. The production team is rounded out by executive producers from Derek Productions, Shush Creative, and Blink Industries. Speaking about the upcoming release, Gervais said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been so excited about a trailer. I can’t wait for everyone to get to know these cats.”

The timing of this announcement aligns with his appearance at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this week. He is currently there to deliver a masterclass to animation enthusiasts. On top of this new series, he has also recently announced both a Netflix special and a UK tour.

If you are a fan of his previous work, you will likely find the tone of Alley Cats familiar yet distinct. The leap from the podcast-style animation of his past work to this new 2D production seems like a natural evolution for his storytelling. Having him write and direct the series ensures that his specific comedic voice remains front and center. I think this will be a top-tier addition to the Netflix animation catalog, and it is exciting to see what happens when he applies his perspective to this new format.

The show is slated to come out on August 7, and we’ll see how Gus and his friends handle the complexities of their lives.

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