“GET A LAWYER”: Woman was about to eat Sam’s Club chocolate chip cookie, then she noticed something bizarre lodged inside it

I think we have been coming across several viral TikToks lately that highlight food-quality issues. Apart from a woman who claimed to have found a mouse in her energy drink, according to Brobible, it appears we have another case of a person who seems terrified by what they found in their product. A TikTok user, Avery Gohel (@yourfuturewife278), shared her odd experience with Sam’s Club chocolate chip cookies, claiming that she found a steel nut embedded in the cookie.

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Apparently, this has left her viewers worried as well. It is said that these cookies can have traces of nuts. However, in Gohel’s case, it looks like she literally got one, but from a hardware store instead. Sarcasm aside, her video has garnered nearly a million views, suggesting it has reached a significant audience, including Sam’s Club itself.

In her video, which is a photo of her holding the cookie with rap music in the background, one can clearly see a small metal nut embedded on the right-hand side of the cookie. It appears the cookie is holding the nut in a socket-like spot, suggesting it was accidentally placed before baking. At the same time, the nut doesn’t appear to have discolored or anything due to the heat of baking.

The viewers were quite unenthusiastic

In my opinion, when a case like this comes to light, especially on a social media platform like TikTok, many label it as staged or just an attempt to gain public attention. However, in Avery Gohel’s case, several viewers seem to be on her side. Some appeared sarcastic about this story and commented, “Packaging said may include nuts. Just didn’t specify which kind.” Similarly, another one said, “Did you happen to mention to them that you are iron deficient?”

Jokes aside, some appeared quite serious and suggested that the TikToker get a lawyer. Someone wrote in uppercase, “DON’T SPEAK WITH SAMS CLUB GET A LAWYER!!!” This suggests that they were quite serious about the matter, as consuming such a thing would have ended up in an immediate trip to the hospital. Though it’s not like Sam’s Club remained silent on the matter, as they did reach out to her.

In her TikTok video’s description, she wrote, “Sam’s Club please explain this.” And it looks like the company did have an explanation for this, as they commented on her video with, “Hello, thank you for reaching out to Sam’s Club, please send us a PM, we’re happy to help.” Sounds fair, but it looks like this comment wasn’t welcomed by Gohel’s viewers as well because one of them commented in upper case, “DON’T SPEAK WITH SAMS CLUB GET A LAWYER!!!”

As odd as this incident sounds, at least Sam’s Club reached out to her. This was all according to the current reports. Whether Gohel reached out to the company remains unknown.

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