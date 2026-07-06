Woman drives 30 minutes to meet a Facebook Dating match. Then her mom’s last-minute search stops her at the parking lot

A woman shared a story on TikTok about how she avoided a possibly dangerous dating situation after her mother did a last-minute background check on the man she was about to meet. The user posts under the handle @maddybingbong.

Recommended Videos

Maddy had matched with a man on Facebook Dating and planned to meet him for a date that evening. She said she usually does a full “CIA investigative mode” check before meeting anyone from a dating app, but she was in a hurry that day and skipped her usual steps.

She had already driven 30 minutes to the meeting spot when her mother, who felt uneasy about the plan, decided to look into the man on her own.

Mother’s search turned up several past charges

While Maddy was on the road, her mother found that the man had several charges against him, including battery, strangulation, and breach of privacy. In her video, the woman said, “Something in her mind goes, ‘Wait, something feels weird.’ Thank God for my mom.”

@maddybingbong This is from a year ago but I thought I should repost it. You never know who you’re meeting up with if they’re lying. ♬ original sound – maddybingbong

When she reached the parking lot, her mother told her firmly, “Do not go inside.” The woman then called the man to ask him about what her mother had found. He admitted to the charges but tried to play down how serious they were, telling her she had nothing to worry about.

The woman said she was not convinced by his explanation and chose to put her own safety first. She told him, “I’m going home. I can’t make that risk.”

Looking back, the woman explained that she had asked for his full name after they matched, but did not notice at first that his last name was spelled backward on his profile. She had done a quick check earlier and only found minor traffic violations, which made her think he was safe to meet. Online dating scams can lead to devastating financial losses, as a Bumble match costing thousands demonstrates.

Many viewers were impressed by the foresight of Maddy’s mother. “Your mom is a total bada$$!! Love that for you! 🥰” one person wrote. Another commenter, who says she is also a mother, wrote: “We parents always try our best to help our children, cause we love so much. Salute to your mom!”

After the call, she blocked the man on all of her social media accounts and drove home. She said that while it might look like she simply stood someone up, she saw it as a responsible choice to protect herself. She also said women can cancel a date at any time and do not owe anyone their time just because plans were already made.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy