A couple allegedly confront America-born Somali family during their Minnesota house hunt: ‘Nobody wants you here’

A video posted to Instagram by the account Somali Snaps shows a couple confronting a Somali family while they were house shopping in the Shakopee suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota, as Daily Dot covered. The footage captures a tense interaction that has sparked a significant reaction online, as the family members were simply looking at homes they intended to purchase.

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The woman who shared the video is a family member who filmed the incident. She explained that two people, whom she identified as neighbors, approached her family while they were out looking at properties. She added text directly to the video, writing, “Neighbors in Shakopee, MN ran outside to harass my Somali family BORN IN AMERICA for HOUSE SHOPPING. Accused them of stealing money. Said they don’t belong. These people don’t want us here and they’re not hiding it anymore.”

During the exchange, the man in the video stands near the family car and makes several aggressive remarks. He tells them, “Nobody wants you here,” before adding, “Not a single person wants you.” He also makes a derogatory comment about the family, stating, “I can smell you from here.”

Minnesota’s Somali-American population is among the largest in the country

The woman accompanying him joins in the confrontation, questioning how the family could afford a home. She asks, “Where did you steal the money for a house?” and continues by saying, “You steal your money — you should work for a living as we do.” The video concludes with the couple persisting in their accusations of theft, while the family member filming the interaction tells them, “You guys are sad.”

As of now, no charges against the couple have been confirmed. It is important to note that the couple’s identity and their political affiliation remain unconfirmed, despite various claims appearing in the online discussion surrounding the clip.

MAGA couple attack Somali family out house shopping—yell "Nobody wants you here!"



"I can smell you from here!" husband yells.

"Not a single person wants you."



"Where did you steal the money for a house?" wife asks.



"You steal your money—you should work for a living as we do."… pic.twitter.com/K17a7m4kLM — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) June 23, 2026

In the comment section of the post, many viewers condemned the harassment. One user wrote, “MAGA is literally out there bothering random strangers on the streets and in neighborhoods!” Another commenter shifted the focus to broader socioeconomic tensions, writing, “Trillionaire and billionaire telling y’all Somalis are stealing. None of y’all think. Y’all just follow like sheep.”

Another individual connected the incident to the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being hosted across the United States. They wrote, “This is AWEFUL [sic]. America is getting the BEST PR from the world cup visitors… and then we have TRASH like these people, who make our COUNTRY look bad.”

Minnesota is home to one of the largest Somali-American communities in the United States, with a significant population concentrated in the Minneapolis area, including the suburb of Shakopee. It is a tough situation for the local community, as business owners and families in the Minneapolis Somali community have reported being threatened, harassed, and bullied on social media since early 2026.

As of now, the identities of the couple in the video have not been independently confirmed.

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