Douglas Man Arrested for Allegedly Sharing Unauthorized Explicit Video on Social Media

A man from Douglas was arrested earlier this month after being accused of posting a private and explicit video of a woman on social media without her consent. Benny Bolen, 44, is now facing a serious felony charge for breaking the computer pornography and child exploitation prevention law.

According to a report from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started on March 1, 2025, when a deputy responded to a complaint from a woman who said she was the victim in this case. The woman told authorities that Bolen had shared an explicit video of her on Facebook without her knowledge or approval.

She explained that she had no idea the video was being recorded and never gave Bolen permission to post it online. After she filed the complaint, the video was taken down from the platform.

The deputy who handled the initial report was unable to find Bolen on the same day the complaint was made. However, law enforcement officers were able to locate and arrest Bolen on March 6, 2025. After his arrest, Bolen was taken to the Coffee County Jail, where he is currently being held.

This incident brings attention to growing concerns about privacy and the unauthorized sharing of explicit content on social media, a problem that has become more common as digital technology advances. The case highlights the critical importance of consent in today’s digital world, where sharing private material without permission can lead to significant emotional harm and legal consequences for those involved.

Law enforcement officials have stressed how serious these types of crimes are, especially considering the potential damage they can cause to victims.

Sources: Douglas Now

