‘This predator has hair extensions, high heels, Botox and other augmentations’: Teen victim’s mom rips mayor Misty Roberts who wronged her 16yo son

The mother of a 16-year-old boy has delivered a searing statement after Misty Roberts, the former mayor of DeRidder, received a 90-day prison sentence for statutory rape. Roberts, who is 43 years old, faced charges of third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile after an incident involving her son’s friend in 2024, VT reported.

Recommended Videos

The sentencing hearing highlighted the stark contrast between the prosecution’s request for a 17-year prison term and the final ruling handed down by the court. This outcome has left many questioning the justice process, especially considering the victim’s family had to endure the public exposure of the betrayal.

During the hearing, the victim’s mother addressed Roberts directly, using powerful language to describe the former official. She stated, “Danger doesn’t always look like a man with candy or a puppy in a van or strangers we tell our kids to beware of.” She continued her statement by saying, “This predator has hair extensions, high heels, Botox and other augmentations,” while fighting back tears. The mother noted that Roberts attempted to shift the blame onto the teenager, which only added to the pain felt by the family throughout the legal proceedings.

This case will likely remain a point of discussion for a long time

The incident itself occurred on July 20, 2024, during a party where alcohol was being served. According to court records, Roberts was observed flirting with the teenager and even took a photograph with him before the events moved upstairs. It was there that her own son and nephew reportedly discovered the pair engaged in sexual activity. This betrayal was compounded by the fact that the victim was a friend of her son, making the breach of trust even more profound. The state’s age of consent is 17, and the boy was 16 at the time of the incident.

Evidence presented in court included testimony from Roberts’ own children. Her son messaged her during the incident, expressing his fear and confusion about what was unfolding, writing, “He is 17” in an attempt to protect the situation. Her daughter also testified that she saw the pair on top of each other that night. Despite this, Roberts reportedly attempted to orchestrate a cover-up, telling her family to “lie till you die” to avoid accountability. The victim’s mother addressed this directly in court, saying, “I don’t know what category of innocence you thought you were in.”

Former DeRidder mayor Misty Roberts was sentenced to 90 days in jail for having sex with a 16-year-old boy while she was an elected official. https://t.co/tu3lvo3uGV pic.twitter.com/oAKTfYZ1Do — WAFB (@WAFB) June 10, 2026

Roberts had been serving her second term as mayor after a successful re-election campaign in 2022, where she secured 60 percent of the vote. Her rapid downfall began when she resigned from her position in late July 2024, shortly before her arrest on August 1 that year. She was found guilty of statutory rape and indecent behaviour with a minor in March this year.

While the judge, D. Kent Savoie, acknowledged that he was “substantially touched” by the impact on the victim’s family, the final sentence of 90 days in prison plus two five-year suspended sentences has been viewed by many as a significant departure from the 17-year request made by prosecutors.

The former mayor also told the court that she would prefer to serve time rather than post a $150,000 bond. In addition to the prison time, Roberts has been ordered to undergo therapy and must submit to regular drug and alcohol testing. She is now a registered sex offender and is required to pay a $5,000 fine. The mother of the victim reminded the court of the psychological weight placed on her son, stating, “You thought so much of yourself in that bikini that night, you knew exactly what you were doing with his mind. He was 16.”

It is difficult to process how a public official, someone meant to represent the community, could engage in such conduct. The mother’s words serve as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers that can exist within one’s own social circles. The attempt to deflect responsibility onto a teenager is particularly jarring. As the legal chapter closes on this case, the emotional toll on the victim and his family remains a central part of the story.

The fact that the victim’s mother had to stand in court and describe the predator in such vivid, human terms speaks to the deep sense of violation they have experienced. This case will likely remain a point of discussion for a long time, especially given the position of power Roberts once held. While she is now serving her sentence, the impact of her actions on the young man and his family is something that will persist far beyond the 90 days she spends behind bars.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy