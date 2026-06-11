Kentucky firefighters rescued a cow from a lake, then faced a second battle getting her up a rocky hillside

Firefighters in central Kentucky successfully rescued a cow found stranded in a lake near Wells Landing Road, outside of Danville, on Sunday morning. The Boyle County Fire Department deployed both its Water Rescue Team and its Large Animal Rescue Team after receiving reports of the animal stuck in the water.

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The rescue began with crews deploying boats to reach the cow. Once contact was made, they secured the animal to one of the vessels and carefully guided her toward the shoreline.

As detailed by UPI, the mission did not end once the cow reached dry land. “Once on land, firefighters faced additional challenges due to the rocky terrain and steep embankment,” the Boyle County Fire Department said on Facebook.

Getting a large animal up a steep, rocky hillside is no small task

Firefighters worked together to maneuver the cow through the uneven landscape and up the embankment to a secure location. The department noted it was not clear exactly how long the cow had been in the water.

Fire department rescues cow from Central Kentucky lake https://t.co/0A7zAP6fLv — Lexington Herald-Leader (@heraldleader) June 8, 2026

Amid other recent water rescues that have drawn public attention, including a diver who helped free a distressed dolphin off the coast of Los Angeles, the Boyle County operation highlighted the range of scenarios rescue teams can face in and around open water. Large Animal Rescue Teams require specialized harnesses and heavy-duty gear not found in standard fire department equipment.

These units handle livestock and other large animals in environments where conventional rescue tools fall short, and many fire agencies have expanded capabilities in this area. Amid other animal-related incidents drawing attention in Kentucky, including a wildlife sighting that sparked a bobcat debate in Richmond, the Boyle County Fire Department said the cow appeared to be uninjured and is expected to recover fully.

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