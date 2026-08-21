Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image by Paramount Plus/YouTube
Category:
News
Entertainment

‘Yellowjackets’ fourth and final season now has a confirmed release date on Paramount+, and there’s also a teaser

Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
|

Published: Aug 20, 2026 07:45 pm

The final chapter of Yellowjackets is officially on the calendar, and it is set to arrive on Paramount+ on Friday, November 20, Deadline reported. This fourth season marks the end of the line for the Emmy-nominated series.

Recommended Videos

You can catch the premiere on the premium tier of the streamer, which is where the show will debut. Along with this release date, a teaser has been shared to give us a glimpse of what to expect as the survivors finally reach the finish line.

The plot for this final season seems intense, as the survivors are racing to bury their sins before rescue finally arrives. There is also the matter of an old flame roaring back into town with some plans of her own. The description notes that not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one is going to sting.

The series was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

It follows a group of high school soccer players who survive a plane crash in the remote northern wilderness. The show blends survival elements with psychological horror and a coming-of-age drama. It tracks their transformation from a thriving team into savage clans, while simultaneously showing us the lives they have tried to build nearly 25 years later. It serves as a constant reminder that the past is never really past, and the events in the wilderness are far from over.

We are seeing the return of Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, and Liv Hewson. The ensemble also features Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, and Jenna Burgess. To top it all off, two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank is joining the roster.

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson serve as the creators and showrunners, and they are also executive producing the project. The production team includes Drew Comins of Creative Engine, along with executive producers Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Julia Bicknell.

The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television, and the production quality has consistently been deemed top-tier throughout the show’s run.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep writes about US and global politics with five years of experience under the belt. While he's not keeping up with the latest happenings at the Capitol Hill, you can find him grinding rank in one of the Valve MOBAs.