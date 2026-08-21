The final chapter of Yellowjackets is officially on the calendar, and it is set to arrive on Paramount+ on Friday, November 20, Deadline reported. This fourth season marks the end of the line for the Emmy-nominated series.

Recommended Videos

You can catch the premiere on the premium tier of the streamer, which is where the show will debut. Along with this release date, a teaser has been shared to give us a glimpse of what to expect as the survivors finally reach the finish line.

The plot for this final season seems intense, as the survivors are racing to bury their sins before rescue finally arrives. There is also the matter of an old flame roaring back into town with some plans of her own. The description notes that not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one is going to sting.

The series was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

It follows a group of high school soccer players who survive a plane crash in the remote northern wilderness. The show blends survival elements with psychological horror and a coming-of-age drama. It tracks their transformation from a thriving team into savage clans, while simultaneously showing us the lives they have tried to build nearly 25 years later. It serves as a constant reminder that the past is never really past, and the events in the wilderness are far from over.

We are seeing the return of Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, and Liv Hewson. The ensemble also features Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, and Jenna Burgess. To top it all off, two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank is joining the roster.

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson serve as the creators and showrunners, and they are also executive producing the project. The production team includes Drew Comins of Creative Engine, along with executive producers Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Julia Bicknell.

The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television, and the production quality has consistently been deemed top-tier throughout the show’s run.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy