Disney Announces Surprise Sequels to Three of the Best Movies in Their Catalog

This is not a drill. Bob Iger, Disney’s CEO, announced sequels to Toy Story, Zootopia, and Frozen are in the works. Disney fans have been hoping for announcements like this forever; it’s a blast to know we’ll get to see more of these projects and the incredible characters in them on the big screens, not just in games. Disney’s catalog is very strong, and they have no shortage of great movies; however, they certainly picked some of their best for these announcements. Let’s see the three sequels that are going to make fans crazy.

Disney Announces Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, and Zootopia 2

During Disney’s Q1 2023 earnings call, Bob Iger announced Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, and Zootopia 2. As these franchises give more significant earnings, Iger stated Disney is going to invest more heavily in them. They are very beloved projects, and there were not even rumors about them getting sequels, so fans are pretty surprised but also jumping with joy thanks to the announcement.

Toy Story 4 was widely considered the last project in the franchise, so it’s definitely the most surprising project of the three. Having the chance to hear Tom Hanks’ voice again is going to be a very emotional gift, that’s for sure. Zootopia 2 was a highly anticipated sequel, but Disney never gave any news to fans about it, so we were all losing hope already; let’s hope the next movie can be as funny as the previous one and also have such an interesting plot. Frozen has a big and amazing world; the sequel is definitely going to use that to its advantage, and create another song that’ll get stuck in our heads for days.

Nothing else is known about these projects, but we surely won’t have to wait long for plot details, casting announcements, and release dates. It’s a good time to be a Disney fan.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023