All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Complete Realm Guide

While Disney Dreamlight Valley may still be in Early Access, there is already plenty to do, be it leveling up your Friendships with your favorite townspeople, or finding new and exciting recipes to cook, you’ll always have something to look forward to any time that you decide to log on to the game.

There’s plenty more to look out for in the future, as well! With new Realms and characters making their way into this title throughout its development, you’ll come to see that there is plenty on the horizon for this relaxing life simulation game. While there are only a few to explore right now, there seem to be many new things coming soon. Here are all of the Realms available in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

All Currently Available Realms In Disney Dreamlight Valley

While there are only currently 4 available Realms to explore in this world, constant content additions will add more very shortly, with properties like The Lion King and Toy Story making their debut very soon. After making your way into Dreamlight Castle, you’ll find a total of 30 Doors available, with 4 doors being able to be opened right now. Those are as follows:

Frozen

Ratatouille

Moana

Wall-E

Realms Coming Fall 2022

The Lion King

Toy Story

This leaves an additional 24 Realms to be released as content updates, and as they become available, we will be sure to update this list, so players can keep up to date with everything going on in Dreamlight Valley. Due to items in the game, we can speculate that Cars, The Incredibles, Monsters In, Up, Coco, Cinderella, Snow White, and more seem to be on their way, either with characters or Realms, which is exciting to see.

You’ll also be able to explore parts of these worlds in the actual Dreamlight Valley, which features plenty of locations based on these films and shows. Finding ways to explore around and see them up close and personal is bound to be a Disney fan’s dream come true, so make sure that you’re ready to explore these locations, as well!

All Biomes In Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Plaza

Forest Of Valor

The Peaceful Meadow

The Sunlit Plateau

Dazzle Beach

The Glade Of Trust

The Forgotten Lands

Frosted Heights

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.