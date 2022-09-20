Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Prince Eric

If you’re trying to become great friends with everyone in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to need to work hard to unlock the love of Ariel’s life, Prince Eric. However, unlocking him is currently one of the hardest things to do in this otherwise chill life-simulation game, and you’re going to need to work hard to get him in your town.

Let’s dive right in, and find out what we are going to need to do to unlock this knight in shining armor, not only to have a new friend in town but to give Ariel a new lease on life. Here’s everything that you’ll need to do to unlock Prince Eric in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

Unlocking Prince Eric In Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first thing that you’re going to need to do is to make sure that your friendship level with Ursula is at its max level, and that you’ve unlocked Ariel’s Lost Soul, which is an item that you’ll be able to obtain through her Friendship Quests. Once you have gotten to this point, you’ll finally have the prerequisites required to start working towards Prince Eric.

After you have finished off all of Ursula’s quests, you’ll obtain the item Eric’s Lost Soul, which will unlock a new mission called Poor Prince In Perdition. After you have obtained this item, you’ll want to show it to Ariel, who will point you in the direction of Merlin for his help. After you have found Merlin and spoken to him, you’ll be able to build Eric’s Castle, which will cost you 10,000 Star Coins. Make sure that you’ve got plenty of Star Coins by following our helpful farming guide.

After the construction of the castle has been completed, you’ll want to enter the newly built home, where you’ll find Eric’s Flute on a table inside. Grab this item, head back to Ariel, and give her this musical instrument. She’ll use it to summon Eric and bring him back into your village, giving you a chance to finally add this elusive royal to your town.

Now that he’s been freed from his prison, he’ll be able to join you around the town and can be used as a buddy, unlike Ariel and Ursula, giving you a chance to level up with him much faster than the others. The final portion of this quest will require you to make him a few specialty dishes, so open your recipe book and make your way to Chez Remy or anywhere with a stove to start cooking up these specific dishes:

Gazpacho

Vegetarian Stew

Red Fruit Salad

After you’ve given him these three dishes, you’ll have another quest knocked off of your list, and you’ll be ready to explore the world freely with this Princely figure! Now that you’ve accomplished this goal, make sure that you’re checking into our Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide Section, where you’ll find out how to unlock Mother Gothel, and where to get your hands on plenty of Sand to help him give Ariel her legs back, and information about the newest update that will hit the game soon!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.