How To Get Slush Ice In Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re wanting to create some delicious dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to need to get your hands on one of the most elusive ingredients similar to the Glittering Herring that the game has to offer. Depending on where you are in the game, you’re going to need to start creating frozen deserts to give to characters, working your way towards their final Friendship Level.

However, if you’re not sure where to get Slush Ice, you’ll be stuck on these quests for far longer than you would want to be. Get ready to go on a magical trip, as we go through the worlds on our pursuit of Slush Ice, and where you’ll be able to find it!

Where To Get Slush Ice In Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you progress through the game and begin to unlock new characters like Mother Gothel, you’ll also start to find that some of them are more than willing to bring their businesses to life in your world. Once you have unlocked the Ratatouille World, you’ll be able to visit Chez Remy in your main plaza. This will allow you to access some excellent new materials, and allow you to create and craft some of the best dishes around.

However, as you continue to work your Friendship Level up further with Remy, you’ll start to unlock premium ingredients that you’ll be able to snag from Remy’s Pantry, which is located inside his restaurant. However, if you’ve just unlocked Remy, there’s a very good chance that you do not have access to this just yet, so continue to have him tag along with you on your adventures, and provide plenty of gifts to get your friendship levels to an all-time high!

You’ll need to hit Friendship Level 10 and complete the Unknown Flavor quest, which has you searching for 15 Snowballs and 3 Purified Night Shards that Wall-E will crush into a Purified Powder, allowing you a chance to create this new and exciting ingredient! Head to Frosted Heights and smash the icicles on the ground to find the snowballs!

Once you have unlocked Remy’s Pantry, you’ll be able to find it at the rear of the restaurant, and you’ll be able to exchange some of your hard-earned Star Coins to unlock these premium ingredients. As they do rotate daily, there’s a chance that you may not be able to find the Slush Ice every day, but it will start to pop up in the shop more often as you continue to push your friendship to new heights!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 20th, 2022