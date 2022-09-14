How To Get Rid Of Mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you make your way through the beautiful worlds of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you may come across a few items that you initially don’t know how to clear off of your world. One of these items are the large, purple mushrooms that seem to pop up in the most inconvenient of places, and you may be wondering what you’ll need to do to finally get rid of them, and what they’re for.

Let’s dive right into the rabbit hole, and see who you’ll need to work with to get rid of these pesky plants, and how you can finally make them disappear for good. This is what you’ll need to do to make sure that you’re getting rid of mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

How To Clear Up Mushrooms In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Thanks to the power of Friendship, you’ll be able to work with Merlin to get a temporary boost to your Royal Watering Can that will allow you to clear away these mushrooms, but it will sadly only last for a bit of time. To make this happen, you’ll need to give him six Apples, six Bananas, four White Daisies, and four Dandelions.

Now that you’ve got this small boost, you’ll be able to see what lies in the future for you, so you’ll be able to eliminate some of these mushrooms, and claim them to use them in your dishes. However, after some time, this perk vanishes, and you’ll need to work a bit harder to get a permanent unlock.

Once you have pushed your Friendship Level to Level 8, you’ll unlock a new quest, called A Dark Experiment. You’ll once again be tasked with finding some more materials, but the reward is excellent this time around. Rather than a temporary boost, you’ll be able to permanently wash away these shrooms, so make sure you’re ready to go on an adventure!

You’ll be tasked with finding 20 Mushrooms, three Purified Night Shards, and five Emeralds. If you’re not sure where to get these gems, check out our Gem Location Guide, so you’ll be able to find them quickly and easily. After you have found everything, bring these materials back to the wizard, and he will fully enchant your Watering Can, and you’ll be set to clean up the town even more!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.