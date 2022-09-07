All Goofy Stall Locations and Items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you start making your way through all of the exciting biomes and worlds in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll run into many familiar faces, but some are going to be super useful in your journey to restore the world to its former glory. Take Goofy for example, who is helping out and doing his fair share with his Goofy Stall, which will allow you to buy and sell new items.

Thankfully, if you’re running low on energy, or need to get a few extra dollars to complete a building, you’re bound to find one anywhere you go. Let’s find out where you’ll be able to get the Goofy Stands, and what each of them has in their storefronts!

Goofy Stall Locations and Items In Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a total of 7 Goofy Stall located around the world, so you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got plenty of Gold on standby to be able to upgrade and unlock them as you go. Here’s where you’ll want to go, what you’ll need to do to get all of the Goofy Stalls unlocked, and what items they can hold!

Peaceful Meadow Goofy Stall

You’ll unlock this as you work your way through the tutorial, so this one is impossible to miss. You’ll find it near Merlin’s House.

Goofy Stall Items Goofy Stall Prices Apple 50 Coins Carrot Seeds 10 Coins Lettuce 12 Coins Lettuce Seeds 3 Coins Wheat Seeds 1 Coin

Forest Of Valor Goofy Stall

As you get near the river, you’ll come across a Goofy Stall that can be built.

Goofy Stall Items Goofy Stall Prices Bell Pepper Seeds 12 Coins Blueberries 58 Coins Canola 164 Coins Canola Seeds 25 Coins Onion Seeds 50 Coins Onions 255 Coins

Dazzle Beach Goofy Stall

You’ll find this Goofy Stall close to the pier of Dazzle Beach.

Goofy Stall Items Goofy Stall Prices Corn 24 Coins Corn Seeds 15 Coins Sugarcane 29 Coins Sugarcane Seeds 5 Coins Tomato Seeds 8 Coins

Sunlit Plateau Goofy Stall

As you come into the Sunlit Plateau, you’ll find this near the main entrance of this beautiful biome.

Goofy Stall Items Goofy Stall Prices Chili Pepper Seeds 20 Coins Chili Peppers 117 Coins Cotton Seeds 42 Coins Soya 104 Soya Seeds 60 Coins Zucchini Seeds 30 Coins

Glade Of Trust Goofy Stall

You’ll find this Goofy Stall next to the Treehouse that belongs to Mother Gothel.

Goofy Stall Items Goofy Stall Prices Lemon 67 Coins Okra 171 Coins Okra Seeds 135 Coins Rice Seed 35 Coins Spinach 62 Coins Spinach Seed 45 Coins

Forgotten Lands Goofy Stall

As you come into the Forgotten Lands, you’ll find this Goofy Stall near the Fast Travel Well

Goofy Stall Items Goofy Stall Prices Pumpkin Seeds 275 Coins Potato 189 Coins Potato Seeds 55 Coins Pumpkin 996 Coins Leek Seeds 120 Coins

Frosted Heights Goofy Stall

You’ll find this Goofy Stall right in the center of the Biome

Goofy Stall Items Goofy Stall Prices Cucumber Seeds 40 Coins Cucumber 239 Coins Eggplant Seeds 95 Coins Asparagus Seeds 150 Coins Cherries 83 Coins

As you continue to upgrade your Goofy Stands, you’ll be able to unlock more items that are available to purchase, so make sure that you’re prepared and have a pocket full of cash before giving your favorite Disney character’s store a visit!

If you’re loving everything that this game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking out our Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out when this game is coming to mobile, how you’re able to collect your Founders Pack Bonus Pack, and how to change your outfit and appearance quickly and easily!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.