Disney Dreamlight Valley Mobile Release Date: When Does the Game Launch on iOS and Android?

If you’re looking to live your dream life, Disney Dreamlight Valley seems to be the best possible way to make that happen. Giving you a chance to interact with your favorite Disney heroes and villains, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to get to know more about those that you already love. With its sleek visuals, engaging gameplay, and joyful soundtrack, this would be the perfect game to take on the go.

However, if you’re checking the App Store or Google Play, you may notice that it’s not currently showing up for download. When will this game make its way to phones, and is there a way to currently play it on your favorite mobile device? Let’s dive right in and see what it all entails, and what kind of news there is for Mickey and the crew to make their way to mobile!

Disney Dreamlight Valley Mobile Release Date

If you’re ready to jump into your very own Disneyland, you may need to wait it out for a while. While the game has officially launched into Early Access on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch, there is currently not much information in regards to a Mobile Release date at this time. It has been confirmed that there is a mobile version on the way, but the developers at Gameloft may want to work on ironing out the bugs and patching the issues before releasing the game onto mobile platforms.

However, if you’re eager to play the game on your phone, and happen to have either a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, or a copy of the game on the PlayStation 4 or 5, you’ll be able to partake in Cloud Streaming and Remote Play to take this game on the road, or in any room of your house! If you have a Nintendo Switch, you’ll be able to take the game with you wherever you go, but if you don’t want to purchase the Founders Pack, you may need to wait before taking it on the road.

How to Play Disney Dreamlight Valley Using Cloud Streaming on Mobile

Having a subscription to Xbox Game Pass will net you the Founders Pack at no cost, so you won’t need to purchase anything to take this game anywhere you go. Depending on your mobile device, you’ll have a few different ways to make this happen. For Android users, this is a much more straightforward process, whereas players on iPhones will need to take a few extra steps. Here’s what you’ll need to do on your operating system of choice!

Android Game Streaming

Go to Google Play Store

Download Game Pass App

Sign in to the Game Pass App

Find Disney Dreamlight Valley

Connect a Bluetooth Controller

Press Play

That’s all there is to it for Android users! Unfortunately, this game does not currently support Touch Controls, so you’ll need to make sure that you’ve got a controller on standby to play this game on your favorite mobile device!

iPhone Game Streaming

Visit Safari

Visit xbox.com/play and sign in with your Xbox Account

and sign in with your Xbox Account Find Disney Dreamlight Valley

Connect a Bluetooth Controller

Press Play

And there we have it! Unfortunately, while you cannot use an App like you can on Android Devices, you can save the Website to your Main Screen. If you’re looking to do that, just follow these steps!

Launch Safari

Visit xbox.com/play and sign in with your Xbox Account

and sign in with your Xbox Account Select the Share Button on your browser bar, and select Add to Home Screen

This will allow you quick and easy access to the page, so you don’t need to go through all of the other steps every time you want to play a Cloud game on Xbox Game Pass!

If you’ve purchased the Founders Pack on PlayStation, you’ll be able to do the same type of thing with Remote Play, allowing you to access your system either remotely from another room in your house or anywhere that has a stable internet connection. After you have set everything up on your system side, you’ll be ready to use this app anywhere you go! If you haven’t set up Remote Play before, here’s what you need to do to make sure that you’re ready to game on the go.

Turn on the PlayStation system of choice

Go to Settings

Go to Remote Play Connection Settings

Turn on Enable Remote Play

Go back to Settings

Find Account Management

Activate your system as Primary Console

And you’ll be ready to game on no matter where you are! Or if you have the patience for it, and want to play it in the most optimized way possible, you’ll just need to have some patience as Gameloft preps the game for its official launch on mobile devices. Keep your eyes peeled out for that official release date in the future, but for now, you’ll be able to play it in multiple other ways!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2022