How to Change Appearance and Outfit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’ve grown tired of your clothing options in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to earn new clothing, and swap outfits out on a whim. As you begin to explore the world and learn more about its inhabitants, you’ll have many more opportunities to start earning some of the best clothing options available in the game, but you may not know where to start.

Let us dive into this magical new world, see what awaits you within its walls, and find out all of the different ways that you’ll be able to earn yourself some delightful new clothing options, as you begin to explore the vast world of Dreamlight Valley. Here’s what you need to do to change your appearance and clothing, and ways to find even more of it!

How To Change Appearance and Clothing Options in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the robust customization options that you’re given, you’ll have quite a few different options to toy around with. You’ll be able to change just about everything that involves your character, and that includes their face shape, facial features, clothing, and more. If you’re looking to give your character a fresh new look, you’ll just need to do one simple thing.

Depending on the system that you’re playing on, you’ll need to either hit the Y Button on Xbox, Triangle on PlayStation, or X on Nintendo Switch, which will bring up your current Inventory. Make your way down to Wardrobe, and you’ll be able to swap into some fresh gear, no matter where you are! You’ll also be able to customize your character from the Wardrobe, by going down past the clothing options, and expanding the Customize Menu at the bottom of your screen!

How To Get More Clothing Options In Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re bored with the options that you currently have, you’re going to have to do some exploration around the city. You’ll want to make sure that you’re searching for Treasure Chests, which will not only contain Coins, Furniture, and other items, but you’ll also be able to find different types of clothing inside these chests. Once you have found a Clothing Bag, you’ll need to access your Inventory, find the Clothing Bag item, and open it with your specified action button to claim a new piece of clothing.

You’ll also be able to earn new items by progressing further on Friendship Quests with the characters in your town, so making sure that you’re spending time with Goofy, Merlin, and everyone else in town will allow you to progress your friendship to new heights, and earn even more items and clothing than ever before. You’ll be able to get exclusive clothing items by finishing off specific quests for these characters, so check and see what they have to offer!

If you’re loving everything that Disney Dreamlight Valley has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Guide Section for the game, so you know when you’ll be able to play this game on your mobile phone, all of the different editions available for purchase, and how to claim your Founders Pack goodies when you start your journey!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.