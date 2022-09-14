How To Make Seafood Platters and Seafood Salads in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to channel your in Remy, you’ll need to learn how to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you’re looking to knock a few quests off of your board, you’ll want to make sure that you’re well versed in the culinary arts, and what better way to do that than practicing until you’ve made perfect?

However, there are going to be some times that you’re going to need to make a special dish to complete a quest, or even as a Friendship Gift, for someone that may love it. If you’re trying to find out how to make the Seafood Platter or the Seafood Salad so you’ll be able to complete your quests, you’ve come to the right spot, so let’s get into the kitchen and start making a new dish!

How To Make Seafood Platter In Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to make this scrumptious dish, you’ll have a few different ways to do it. What you’re going to need to do is gather up some seafood, and you’ll be able to do that by using the Royal Fishing Rod at any of the lakes in your general area. You won’t need to worry about how rare they are, or if they are valuable fish, you’ll just need to get two kinds of seafood to make this happen.

After you’ve obtained the specimens that you’ll be using, you’ll need to head anywhere that has a stove, be it your home, Mickey’s house, or Remy’s Restaurant, and get to cooking. You’ll just need to take two pieces of Seafood and throw them in the pot, to get yourself a beautiful Seafood Platter as a reward.

You’ll also be able to create a Large Seafood Platter by dropping in four pieces of seafood, and a lemon to make that happen. This will give you a higher star rating on your dish, and show how much you’ve improved since you first started cooking!

How To Make A Seafood Salad In Disney Dreamlight Valley

However, if you’re needing to make something like the Seafood Salad, things are going to be a little bit different. You’ll need to once again make your way to the local lake or pond, and get your hands on some seafood to make this happen, but you’ll also need a head of lettuce to toss in with your new dish.

Once you have obtained all of your materials, make your way to a location that has a stove, and you’ll want to toss in one piece of seafood, and one head of lettuce. You’ll be able to cook that up, and get yourself a beautiful Seafood Salad to give to your friends, or to complete a quest!

And there you have it! As you work your way towards becoming the best chef in all of the land, make sure that you’re stopping in by our Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide Section, where you’ll be able to learn how to unlock Mother Gothel, where to go to get your hands on some Hardwood, and all of the locations for the Goofy Stalls, so you can sell off your dishes if you don’t need them!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.