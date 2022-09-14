How-to-get-Hardwood-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley opens the doors to a mass of in-game forageables players will rely on to complete character-specific quests. Occasionally, picking up certain quests feel like you’ve been sent on a wild goose chase to find a simple item, so it’s best to know precisely where you need to head. So read on to find out whereabouts you can get Hardwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to Find Hardwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Although it’s an accessible resource to come across, traveling to the locations to find it can be a little expensive. The cheapest locations to find Hardwood are The Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor, which cost 5’000 dreamlight to venture into, but once you’re there, you can fill your boots. Plus, Hardwood isn’t the only resource to spawn in these locations, so you may as well stock up on other items like Iron Ore while you can.

Hardwood can also be gathered from the Sunlit Plateau, the Forgotten Lands, and Frosted Heights, just in case you’ve already harvested what you can from the other areas. So the limits really are endless when it comes to this resource, and it’s worth stocking up when you can to save retracing your steps in the event you need some more in the future.

Since Hardwood is a material used in a considerable number of crafts and quests, it’s a reasonably easy resource to find, given you know where to look for it. There are plenty of locations covered in forest within the game, which makes Hardwood infinitely easier to come by. In addition, Hardwood spawns on the ground around tree stumps, so it’s easy to spot once you’re in the correct location.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2022