Increasing your inventory space and expanding the number of items you have on hand in Disney’s latest game, Dreamlight Valley, will be a must and possibly one of the most important things you do while exploring the newest IP from one of the world’s biggest media outlets in the world. Expanding your bag allows you to explore your valley with more depth and allows you to stay out for much longer than if you had less room in your bag to store items inside. With not having to return to your storage chest at your home as many times, you can explore farther and reach deeper out into your valley. Managing your home and especially your storage chest can be a huge chore in the game, so knowing how to increase inventory space in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a must.

Expanding Inventory Space in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While you technically do have a decently large size in your bag to start with, specifically 21 spaces to fill with items of your choosing, that space can fill up quickly with many items, especially if you are cleaning and clearing your valley at the beginning of the game. That is why expanding your inventory space is so important in Dreamlight Valley. Down below, you can find out how to expand your inventory space in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Get More Room to Store Your Items in Dreamlight Valley

To expand your inventory space in Dreamlight Valley, you can purchase more space for 5,000 Star Coins, but how do you get Star Coins?

Getting Star Coins seems like a tall task, but here are the fastest ways to get Star Coins in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Clean up your valley

Sell items

Catch and sell fish

Mine for gemstones

Assign roles to your friends

Here is how to change your outfit and appearance in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.