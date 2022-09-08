All Crafting Material and Flower Locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Let's get crafty! Find out where all of these items are hiding!

September 8th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

When living in the lands of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to need to do whatever possible to get your hands on many different types of Flowers and Crafting Materials, so you’re able to restore the town to its former glory. You’ll also be able to make items that you’ll be able to sell off for a good price, so you can continue to earn more Star Coins as fast as possible!

However, if you don’t know where you’re supposed to be looking, this can be a tricky task. Let’s take a look and see where you’ll need to head to get your hands on as many materials and flowers as possible, so you can start creating and crafting some of the best items in the game! Here’s where you’ll need to get going in the world of Dreamlight Valley!

All Crafting Materials & Locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are quite a few different materials available in the game, so keeping an eye peeled for something new can be overwhelming at times. Thankfully, we have created and crafted our own special list for you, so you’ll always know where you should be heading when you’re searching for a specific item. Here are all of the Crafting Materials, and their locations in the game!

Crafting Material Name Location Selling Price
Clay Glade of Trust, Sunlite Plateau, Forgotten Lands 20 Coins
Coal Ore All Biomes 5 Coins
Cotton Farming, Sunlit Plateau 37 Coins
Crystal Forgotten Lands 30 Coin
Dark Wood Forgotten Lands 50 Coins
Dream Shard All Biomes Not Available To Sell
Dry Wood Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau 25 Coins
Gold Nugget Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau 20 Coins
Hardwood Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Forest Of Valor, Glade Of Trust, Sunlit Plateau 10 Coins
Iron Ore Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Forest Of Valor, Glade Of Trust, Sunlit Plateau 10 Coins
Night Shard All Biomes Not Available To Sell
Pebbles Dazzle Beach, Forest Of Valor, Forgotten Lands, Sunlit Plateau 10 Coins
Sand Dazzle Beach 8 Coins
Softwood Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Forest Of Valor, Glade Of Trust, Peaceful Meadow, Plaza, Sunlite Plateau 5 Coins
Soil Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Forest Of Valor, Glade Of Trust, Peaceful Meadow, Plaza, Sunlite Plateau 3 Coins
Stone All Biomes 2 Coins

All Flower Types & Locations In Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to take a moment to tiptoe through the tulips in this game, you’ll need to find out where they are first. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered on that, as well! Find out where you can locate all of the different types of Flowers in Dreamlight Valley with our helpful table below!

Flower Name Location Selling Price
Black Passion Lily Frosted Heights 79 Coins
Blue Falling Penstemon Plaza 23 Coins
Blue Hydrangea Dazzle Beach 28 Coins
Blue Marsh Milkweed Glade Of Trust 48 Coins
Blue Passion Lily Frosted Heights 56 Coins
Blue Star Lily Forest Of Valor 30 Coins
Dandelion Plaza 23 Coins
Green Passion Lily Frosted Heights 28 Coins
Green Rising Penstemon Peaceful Meadow 35 Coins
Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed Glade of Trust 66 Coins
Orange Houseleek Sunlit Plateau 52 Coins
Orange Nasturtium Forgotten Lands 60 Coins
Orange Star Lily Forest Of Valor 43 Coins
Pine Bromeliad Sunlit Plateau 27 Coins
Pink Houseleek Sunlit Plateau 35 Coins
Pink Hydrangea Dazzle Beach 22 Coins
Purple Bell Flower Forest of Valor 30 Coins
Purple Falling Penstemon Plaza 23 Coins
Purple Hydrangea Dazzle Beach 39 Coins
Purple Impatiens Forgotten Lands 40 Coins
Purple Marsh Milkweed Glade of Trust 25 Coins
Purple Rising Penstemon Peaceful Meadow 25 Coins
Red Bell Flower Forest of Valor 25 Coins
Red Bromeliad Sunlit Plateau 27 Coins
Red Daisy Peaceful Meadow 48 Coins
Red Falling Penstemon Plaza 18 Coins
Red Nasturtium Forgotten Lands 40 Coins
Red Passion Lily Frosted Heights 38 Coins
Sunflower Dazzle Beach 28 Coins
White & Pink Falling Penstemon Plaza 41 Coins
White & Red Hydrangea Dazzle Beach 54 Coins
White Bell Flower Forest Of Valor 60 Coins
White Daisy Peaceful Meadow 25 Coins
White Impatiens Forgotten Lands 30 Coins
White Marsh Milkweed Glade Of Trust 33 Coins
White Passion Lily Frosted Heights 38 Coins
Yellow Bromeliad Sunlit Plateau 73 Coins
Yellow Daisy Peaceful Meadow 20 Coins
Yellow Nasturtium Forgotten Lands 85 Coins

And there we have it! All of the locations for Crafting Materials and Flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley! If you’re loving the vibes that this game emanates, make sure that you’re checking into our Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find where all of the Goofy Stalls are located, the best way to farm for Star Coins, and all of the rewards available in the Star Path Pixar Fest event!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on Playstation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

