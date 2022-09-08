All Crafting Material and Flower Locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When living in the lands of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to need to do whatever possible to get your hands on many different types of Flowers and Crafting Materials, so you’re able to restore the town to its former glory. You’ll also be able to make items that you’ll be able to sell off for a good price, so you can continue to earn more Star Coins as fast as possible!

However, if you don’t know where you’re supposed to be looking, this can be a tricky task. Let’s take a look and see where you’ll need to head to get your hands on as many materials and flowers as possible, so you can start creating and crafting some of the best items in the game! Here’s where you’ll need to get going in the world of Dreamlight Valley!

All Crafting Materials & Locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are quite a few different materials available in the game, so keeping an eye peeled for something new can be overwhelming at times. Thankfully, we have created and crafted our own special list for you, so you’ll always know where you should be heading when you’re searching for a specific item. Here are all of the Crafting Materials, and their locations in the game!

Crafting Material Name Location Selling Price Clay Glade of Trust, Sunlite Plateau, Forgotten Lands 20 Coins Coal Ore All Biomes 5 Coins Cotton Farming, Sunlit Plateau 37 Coins Crystal Forgotten Lands 30 Coin Dark Wood Forgotten Lands 50 Coins Dream Shard All Biomes Not Available To Sell Dry Wood Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau 25 Coins Gold Nugget Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau 20 Coins Hardwood Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Forest Of Valor, Glade Of Trust, Sunlit Plateau 10 Coins Iron Ore Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Forest Of Valor, Glade Of Trust, Sunlit Plateau 10 Coins Night Shard All Biomes Not Available To Sell Pebbles Dazzle Beach, Forest Of Valor, Forgotten Lands, Sunlit Plateau 10 Coins Sand Dazzle Beach 8 Coins Softwood Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Forest Of Valor, Glade Of Trust, Peaceful Meadow, Plaza, Sunlite Plateau 5 Coins Soil Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Forest Of Valor, Glade Of Trust, Peaceful Meadow, Plaza, Sunlite Plateau 3 Coins Stone All Biomes 2 Coins

All Flower Types & Locations In Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to take a moment to tiptoe through the tulips in this game, you’ll need to find out where they are first. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered on that, as well! Find out where you can locate all of the different types of Flowers in Dreamlight Valley with our helpful table below!

Flower Name Location Selling Price Black Passion Lily Frosted Heights 79 Coins Blue Falling Penstemon Plaza 23 Coins Blue Hydrangea Dazzle Beach 28 Coins Blue Marsh Milkweed Glade Of Trust 48 Coins Blue Passion Lily Frosted Heights 56 Coins Blue Star Lily Forest Of Valor 30 Coins Dandelion Plaza 23 Coins Green Passion Lily Frosted Heights 28 Coins Green Rising Penstemon Peaceful Meadow 35 Coins Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed Glade of Trust 66 Coins Orange Houseleek Sunlit Plateau 52 Coins Orange Nasturtium Forgotten Lands 60 Coins Orange Star Lily Forest Of Valor 43 Coins Pine Bromeliad Sunlit Plateau 27 Coins Pink Houseleek Sunlit Plateau 35 Coins Pink Hydrangea Dazzle Beach 22 Coins Purple Bell Flower Forest of Valor 30 Coins Purple Falling Penstemon Plaza 23 Coins Purple Hydrangea Dazzle Beach 39 Coins Purple Impatiens Forgotten Lands 40 Coins Purple Marsh Milkweed Glade of Trust 25 Coins Purple Rising Penstemon Peaceful Meadow 25 Coins Red Bell Flower Forest of Valor 25 Coins Red Bromeliad Sunlit Plateau 27 Coins Red Daisy Peaceful Meadow 48 Coins Red Falling Penstemon Plaza 18 Coins Red Nasturtium Forgotten Lands 40 Coins Red Passion Lily Frosted Heights 38 Coins Sunflower Dazzle Beach 28 Coins White & Pink Falling Penstemon Plaza 41 Coins White & Red Hydrangea Dazzle Beach 54 Coins White Bell Flower Forest Of Valor 60 Coins White Daisy Peaceful Meadow 25 Coins White Impatiens Forgotten Lands 30 Coins White Marsh Milkweed Glade Of Trust 33 Coins White Passion Lily Frosted Heights 38 Coins Yellow Bromeliad Sunlit Plateau 73 Coins Yellow Daisy Peaceful Meadow 20 Coins Yellow Nasturtium Forgotten Lands 85 Coins

And there we have it! All of the locations for Crafting Materials and Flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley! If you’re loving the vibes that this game emanates, make sure that you’re checking into our Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find where all of the Goofy Stalls are located, the best way to farm for Star Coins, and all of the rewards available in the Star Path Pixar Fest event!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on Playstation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.