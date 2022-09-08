All Crafting Material and Flower Locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When living in the lands of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to need to do whatever possible to get your hands on many different types of Flowers and Crafting Materials, so you’re able to restore the town to its former glory. You’ll also be able to make items that you’ll be able to sell off for a good price, so you can continue to earn more Star Coins as fast as possible!
However, if you don’t know where you’re supposed to be looking, this can be a tricky task. Let’s take a look and see where you’ll need to head to get your hands on as many materials and flowers as possible, so you can start creating and crafting some of the best items in the game! Here’s where you’ll need to get going in the world of Dreamlight Valley!
All Crafting Materials & Locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley
There are quite a few different materials available in the game, so keeping an eye peeled for something new can be overwhelming at times. Thankfully, we have created and crafted our own special list for you, so you’ll always know where you should be heading when you’re searching for a specific item. Here are all of the Crafting Materials, and their locations in the game!
|Crafting Material Name
|Location
|Selling Price
|Clay
|Glade of Trust, Sunlite Plateau, Forgotten Lands
|20 Coins
|Coal Ore
|All Biomes
|5 Coins
|Cotton
|Farming, Sunlit Plateau
|37 Coins
|Crystal
|Forgotten Lands
|30 Coin
|Dark Wood
|Forgotten Lands
|50 Coins
|Dream Shard
|All Biomes
|Not Available To Sell
|Dry Wood
|Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau
|25 Coins
|Gold Nugget
|Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau
|20 Coins
|Hardwood
|Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Forest Of Valor, Glade Of Trust, Sunlit Plateau
|10 Coins
|Iron Ore
|Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Forest Of Valor, Glade Of Trust, Sunlit Plateau
|10 Coins
|Night Shard
|All Biomes
|Not Available To Sell
|Pebbles
|Dazzle Beach, Forest Of Valor, Forgotten Lands, Sunlit Plateau
|10 Coins
|Sand
|Dazzle Beach
|8 Coins
|Softwood
|Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Forest Of Valor, Glade Of Trust, Peaceful Meadow, Plaza, Sunlite Plateau
|5 Coins
|Soil
|Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Forest Of Valor, Glade Of Trust, Peaceful Meadow, Plaza, Sunlite Plateau
|3 Coins
|Stone
|All Biomes
|2 Coins
All Flower Types & Locations In Dreamlight Valley
If you’re looking to take a moment to tiptoe through the tulips in this game, you’ll need to find out where they are first. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered on that, as well! Find out where you can locate all of the different types of Flowers in Dreamlight Valley with our helpful table below!
|Flower Name
|Location
|Selling Price
|Black Passion Lily
|Frosted Heights
|79 Coins
|Blue Falling Penstemon
|Plaza
|23 Coins
|Blue Hydrangea
|Dazzle Beach
|28 Coins
|Blue Marsh Milkweed
|Glade Of Trust
|48 Coins
|Blue Passion Lily
|Frosted Heights
|56 Coins
|Blue Star Lily
|Forest Of Valor
|30 Coins
|Dandelion
|Plaza
|23 Coins
|Green Passion Lily
|Frosted Heights
|28 Coins
|Green Rising Penstemon
|Peaceful Meadow
|35 Coins
|Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed
|Glade of Trust
|66 Coins
|Orange Houseleek
|Sunlit Plateau
|52 Coins
|Orange Nasturtium
|Forgotten Lands
|60 Coins
|Orange Star Lily
|Forest Of Valor
|43 Coins
|Pine Bromeliad
|Sunlit Plateau
|27 Coins
|Pink Houseleek
|Sunlit Plateau
|35 Coins
|Pink Hydrangea
|Dazzle Beach
|22 Coins
|Purple Bell Flower
|Forest of Valor
|30 Coins
|Purple Falling Penstemon
|Plaza
|23 Coins
|Purple Hydrangea
|Dazzle Beach
|39 Coins
|Purple Impatiens
|Forgotten Lands
|40 Coins
|Purple Marsh Milkweed
|Glade of Trust
|25 Coins
|Purple Rising Penstemon
|Peaceful Meadow
|25 Coins
|Red Bell Flower
|Forest of Valor
|25 Coins
|Red Bromeliad
|Sunlit Plateau
|27 Coins
|Red Daisy
|Peaceful Meadow
|48 Coins
|Red Falling Penstemon
|Plaza
|18 Coins
|Red Nasturtium
|Forgotten Lands
|40 Coins
|Red Passion Lily
|Frosted Heights
|38 Coins
|Sunflower
|Dazzle Beach
|28 Coins
|White & Pink Falling Penstemon
|Plaza
|41 Coins
|White & Red Hydrangea
|Dazzle Beach
|54 Coins
|White Bell Flower
|Forest Of Valor
|60 Coins
|White Daisy
|Peaceful Meadow
|25 Coins
|White Impatiens
|Forgotten Lands
|30 Coins
|White Marsh Milkweed
|Glade Of Trust
|33 Coins
|White Passion Lily
|Frosted Heights
|38 Coins
|Yellow Bromeliad
|Sunlit Plateau
|73 Coins
|Yellow Daisy
|Peaceful Meadow
|20 Coins
|Yellow Nasturtium
|Forgotten Lands
|85 Coins
And there we have it! All of the locations for Crafting Materials and Flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley!
Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on Playstation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.