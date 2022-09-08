All Pixar Fest Star Path Rewards and Duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you journey through the beautiful world of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be able to unlock premium goods through the Pixar Fest, which is basically a Battle Pass system for this life-simulation title. You’ll find that there are plenty of excellent rewards waiting to be unlocked, and quests to finish off to make this happen.

How do you access the Pixar Fest Event, and what can you unlock? Let’s dive right in and see what is on offer, and what you’ll need to do to unlock more points to get your hands on everything you could possibly need. Here are all of the currently available rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Pixar Fest Event!

Every Star Path Reward In Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the focus of this month’s Star Path being Pixar Films, you’ll find plenty of nods that will help you deck your character, town, and more out with their unique style. You’ll have 6 pages of unlockables available, so make sure that you’re ready to jump in and start earning all of these amazing rewards!

There are also two different tiers that you’ll be able to unlock, the Premium Tier which costs 2,500 Moonstone, or the Free Tier which will allow you to redeem some great items without spending any money!

Star Path Page 1 Rewards

Free Tier Rewards:

Incredibles Motif

x100 Moonstone

Papel Picados

Premium Tier Rewards

XL-15 Spaceship Model

Grape Soda Motif

Coco Guitar Motif

IncrediSquirrel

Star Path Page 2 Rewards

Free Tier Rewards

Up House Motif

SR Motif

Premium Tier Rewards

Burro Pinata

x200 Moonstone

Lightning McQueen Motif

Space Rangers Suit Display

Low-Boot Incredibles Suit

Star Path Page 3 Rewards

Free Tier Rewards

Coco Motif

“Live The Music” Shirt

x400 Moonstone

Premium Tier Rewards

Edna Motif

Lightning McQueen Motif

“Adventure Is Out There!” Balloon Basket

Mr. Incredible Retro Suit Display

Star Path Page 4 Rewards

Free Tier Rewards

Jack-Jack Motif

Piston Cup

Fredricksen Fireplace

Premium Tier Rewards

x500 Moonstone

Sox Motif

Elasticycle

High-Boot Incredibles Suit

Star Path Page 5 Rewards

Free Tier Rewards

Pixar Fest 2022 Shirt

Miguel Motif

Piston Cup Motif

Premium Tier Rewards

Miguel’s Guitar

Lightning McQueen Racing Jacket

McQueen Racing Bed

x800 Moonstone

Final Star Path Page Rewards

The final page is available only to Premium Star Path members and will net you an extra x175 Moonstone. If you have selected to unlock the Premium Path, you’ll have earned a total of 2,175 Moonstone, whereas Free Players will have unlocked 500 Moonstone, so while you may not have enough to fully recoup your purchase price, you’ll be quite close to unlocking the next one when it comes out if you complete the Star Path in full!

And that’s all there is to know about the Star Path Rewards that are currently available in Disney Dreamlight Valley! If you’re loving everything that this game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Guide Section, so you can find out how to import your avatar, where to find all of the different critters in the game, and where all of the Goofy Stalls are located!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.