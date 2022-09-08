Many games that have a character customization system tend to put out a character creator ahead of the full game’s release to let you play around with it. Disney Dreamlight Valley is no different as they dropped an avatar creation tool a little bit before the released and allowed players to mess around with it. One of the big features of these creation tools is you can save what you made and quickly import it into the game upon release saving you a lot of time. Let’s go over how you can import your pre-made avatar into the full release of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Import Your Avatar Into Disney Dreamlight Valley

Importing your avatar is quite simple but can be easily missed if you are a bit too fast at selecting a pre-made avatar. When you are making your avatar at the start of the game, you will see an option to import an avatar next to the continue button when selecting a base for your character. When you click on the import option you will be prompted to input a code that was provided when you made your avatar in the creation tool before the release of the game.

Just copy and paste the code into that box and you should see the same avatar you made before appear on the customization screen. You can then make any changes to your character that you want before finalizing them and getting into the game. You won’t be able to customize their clothing until you progress a little bit into the game and get some gold, but you can change their body features at any point on the same screen you change the clothing and accessories on.

While you can change the body features at any point, you can only import an avatar at the beginning of a game. So if you missed importing and have made decent progress in the game, you will be better off trying to recreate your avatar rather than losing all the progress you made. You can also open up the character creation tool and match all of the settings for your avatar in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you should end up with the same avatar this way. If you need any more help with Disney Dreamlight Valley make sure to check out our other guides.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.