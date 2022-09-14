How To Unlock Mother Gothel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to get yourself tangled up in a mystery, Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the best ways to make that happen. As you help rebuild a beautiful Disney town from the ground up, you’ll run into plenty of familiar faces, but some may be a little harder to come across than others. Take Mother Gothel, for instance, who finally rears her head a fair bit into the main story of the game.

But, if you feel that you’ve been doing everything possible, and you still haven’t come across her, you may be trying to figure out what is going on and when you’ll come across her. Let’s get right into the details of what you’ll need to do to unlock Mother Gothel inside of the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley!

How To Unlock Mother Gothel

As you explore the Glade of Trust biome, you’ll quickly come across a house that may look familiar to you. That home belongs to Mother Gothel, you’ll find that you’ve unleashed a dark curse upon the area, and it’s up to you to clean up the mess that she’s made. Thankfully, you’re more than equipped for the job, so let’s see what you’ll need to do!

After this quest has begun, you’ll need to find Merlin, who will be more than happy to help you banish this curse. After finding out that he doesn’t have what it takes, you’re tasked with finding Ursula, where you’ve got to use your linguistic skills to make a deal with her, so she’ll work with Merlin to make this spell work properly. Seems easy, right?

Well, it is, until you have to convince the buff and brawn Kristoph to give up his memories of his love Anna to make the spell work fully. Would you be willing to do this, if it meant that you could save the world? Well, he’s more than willing to do just that, once you let him know that he can fall in love with her all over again, he hands over the memories to make this magic happen.

After you’ve done all of these steps, make your way back to Ursula’s Cave, where she’ll open the Here and There to find a special item called The Orb Of Trust. As your ghostly visage travels through this scary and new land, you’ll come across a normally broken bridge that you can now cross, where you’ll have access to the Orb of Trust once more. Grab it, and place it back into the Pillar of Trust to bring everything back to normal once more.

Once you return to the real world, you’ll find that Mother Gothel is surprisingly couth about it, and is now a permanent member of your town! Way to go, you! You’ll be able to complete different friendship quests for her, and earn some excellent rewards, so your journey to unlock her has now come to a close.

If you’re a fan of everything that Disney Dreamlight Valley brings to the table, make sure that you’re checking out our Guide Section for the game, where you’ll be able to find all of the gems with their prices and locations, all of the crafting materials and flowers in the game, and how to make Crudites to help save Minnie!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.