All Gem Prices, Locations, and Types in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re ready to start raking in the big bucks in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll want to make sure that you’re gathering as many gems as possible throughout your day. These are not only great for Story and Friendship Quests but an excellent way to start making some extra cash quickly. But, if you don’t know where you’re looking, there’s a good chance you aren’t going to find what you need.

For specific gems, such as the Emerald, you’re going to need to collect as many as possible so you can begin to explore new parts of the world, and open new Biomes, so having a handy list of everywhere you can find them is a great thing, indeed! Let’s dive in, and find out where you’ll be able to find every kind of Gem in the game, and where you should start looking!

All Gem Locations, Types & Selling Prices in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you start exploring the different Biomes that are available, you’ll find that there are a total of 18 different Gems available in this game, with some much easier to find than others. You’ll also notice some wild price fluctuations, so making sure you can find the most valuable gems will help you fix up the shop in no time! Here is a list of all of the available Gems that are in the game!

Gem Name Location Selling Price Amethyst Forgotten Lands & Frosted Heights 500 Coins Shiny Amethyst Forgotten Lands & Frosted Heights 2,000 Coins Aquamarine Dazzle Beach & Forest of Valor 250 Coins Shiny Aquamarine Dazzle Beach & Forest of Valor 1,000 Coins Citrine Sunlit Plateau & Glade of Trust 380 Coins Shiny Citrine Sunlit Plateau & Glade of Trust 1,500 Coins Diamond Forgotten Lands 600 Coins Shiny Diamond Forgotten Lands 2,400 Coins Emerald Forest of Valor & Glade of Trust 325 Coins Shiny Emeralds Forest of Valor & Glade of Trust 1300 Star Coins Garnet Peaceful Meadow & Plaza 160 Coins Shiny Garnet Peaceful Meadow & Plaza 640 Coins Peridot Dazzle Beach & Peaceful Meadow 200 Coins Shiny Peridot Dazzle Beach & Peaceful Meadow 800 Coins Topaz Plaza 240 Coins Shiny Topaz Plaza 960 Coins Tourmaline Frosted Heights & Sunlit Plateau 420 Coins Shiny Tourmaline Frosted Heights & Sunlit Plateau 1,600 Coins

Now that you know where you’re going, grab your Royal Pickaxe and get ready to whistle while you work! Thankfully, the biomes are all fairly small, so you should be able to grind through everything you need to quickly and easily. Some are a bit harder to come by, so if you don’t find them on your first try, don’t fret and keep your head up!

