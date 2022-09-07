How to Make The Ratatouille Recipe In Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you begin to unlock more biomes in the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll come to find a plethora of new quests that await you, new gems to be discovered, and new recipes to be cooked up. If you’re looking to work through some of your friendship quests, and unlock as many items as possible, you’ll be excited to get to Remy’s world, where you’ll get to cook the most famous dish of all.

Yes, you and the rat of all our dreams will have to work together to create Ratatouille, but if you don’t know what you’ll need, you may be stuck in this quest for longer than you would like to be. Let’s take a look and see where we need to go, what we need to gather up, and where you may be able to find these ingredients! This is what you’ll need to make Ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

How To Create Ratatouille In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have made your way to Remy’s Biome, you’ll be able to enter the famous restaurant that was used in the film and start helping him crack away at making the perfect dish. Normally, for most recipes, you’ll have to make your way around their little world, scrounging for different things, and maybe even having to plant your own vegetables to make this happen, but inside of the restaurant, you’ll have the option to grab different ingredients off of the shelf.

However, if you haven’t seen the movie in quite some time, or haven’t seen it at all, you may not know what goes into this famous dish, so let’s take a look and see what you’ll need to grab to make it work. You’ll need to make your way to the shelf and prep area, and grab these ingredients:

Eggplant

Onion

Tomato

Zucchini

Any Herb

Once you have proceeded to grab all of these different ingredients, you’ll just need to make your way over to the stove that is located inside of this building, toss everything you just grabbed into the pot, and you’ll soon have the most beautiful dish in all of the lands, and you’ll be ready to take your friendship with Remy to the next level!

If you’re loving everything that this game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to change your appearance and outfit, where you’ll need to go to find all of the Royal Tools, and how to claim your Founders Pack and Pre-Order Bonuses!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.