Can You Time Travel In Disney Dreamlight Valley?

If you’re looking to complete quests without needing to wait all day, you may be wondering if you’re able to skip through time in Disney Dreamlight Valley. With certain quests, you’ll need to check your budding town out multiple times a day, so you’ll be able to claim all of the items you need at once. But, what if there was a way to do so without needing to wait all day?

A trick that has been used by Animal Crossing players for years, Time Traveling will allow you to change the clock on your system of choice, giving you a chance to skip around to whatever time of day you’ll need, so you can accomplish more in a single play session than ever before. Let’s find out if you’re able to utilize this little trick in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

Should You Time Travel In Disney Dreamlight Valley?

If you’re looking to jump around the timeline in Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be glad to know that you are in fact, able to Time Travel in the game. However, it is extremely risky to do this, as you could completely corrupt your game, due to some game-breaking bugs that will leave you unable to progress in the game.

With Disney Dreamlight Valley being released in an Early Access state, there are plenty of bugs and glitches, with some being just generally cosmetic, to others being slightly more obnoxious. Thankfully, with the most recent patch that has come out, players are finally able to find and catch a Glittering Herring without needing to pull out their hair.

The main reason that you should not Time Travel in this game, is because you will not be able to progress at all. It will completely crash your game where you stand, and you’ll more than likely need to reset all of your progress to be able to continue or wait until the developers push out an update that could fix these progression issues. Still, they’re currently not worried about those as much as getting higher priority fixes pushed out.

At this time, while you may be able to complete the quest that you’re working on, there is no reason to Time Travel in Disney Dreamlight Valley, especially with the risk of completely destroying your ability to progress in the game. Items will stop respawning, shops will stop rotating, and more, leaving you to need to restart your game in full.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.