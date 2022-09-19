Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where To Find Sunstone Fragments

If you’re looking to help Mother Gothel in the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to need to do whatever is required in order to track down the Sunstones that are scattered around the map. Depending on the time of day that your console is set on, you’ll be able to come across these elusive stones, allowing you to finally clear this quest off the board.

However, if you don’t know what time to jump onto your new favorite life-simulation game, you may be stuck doing this quest longer than you could have ever imagined. Let’s find out what times you’ll need to log on, and see where you’ll need to go to finish off The Sunstone Fragments quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

How Does Time Work In Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Much like Animal Crossing, you’ll need to make sure that you’re signing in at the right time of day to accomplish specific tasks, such as the quest that we are working through. You’ll need to sign in during the Morning hours, Midday hours, and Nighttime hours. However, if you’re not sure when these times switch over to one another, you’ll be stuck on this for quite some time.

We’ve got you covered on this. Here are the different times of day in Dreamlight Valley, so you can make sure that you’re signed on at the right time to clean this quest up quickly and easily:

Morning Time 5:00am – 11:00am

Midday Time 11:00am – 10:00pm

Afternoon / Night Time 10pm – 5:00am



As you can see, the Midday takes most of your time up and gives you the largest window available to take care of these quests. Now, let’s find out where you’ll need to go, and what time you’ll need to be there to make this quest easier than ever before!

Dawn Fragment Location

In the Morning Hours, you’ll want to make your way to the Sunlit Plateau and continue past the bridge towards these two specific trees. Once you have arrived here, you’ll find the first Sunstone Fragment floating in the air, waiting for you. You’ll just need to approach it, and add it to your item bag to clear the first stone off of your list.

However, there does seem to be an issue with this specific stone spawning, so you may need to wait for a period before it finally shows up. Take a few laps around the Sunlit Plateau, and you should find it there. The developers are aware of this and are working on a fix for those that are jumping into this quest at a later time.

Noon Fragment Location

As you begin your search for the second fragment, you’ll need to make a stop at the Glade of Trust, and make your way toward the location shown above. Follow the river, and you’ll quickly come across this area, where you’ll find the second Sunstone Fragment floating. You’ll just need to make sure that you’re showing up at this location during the Midday hours to make sure that it’s readily available for the taking.

Dusk Fragment Location

The final stone that you need to search for is going to be found in the Forest of Valor, where you’ll need to visit an old friend to find this elusive stone. Once the Nighttime Hours have officially begun, you’ll be able to check outside of Anna’s House to find the last piece of the puzzle. You’ll find it near the rock in front of her house, so grab this one to finish off the quest for good.

Now that you’ve gotten this taken care of, make sure the look into our Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out when the next expansion is happening, where to find a plethora of mushrooms, and easy ways to farm for sand in the game!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.