If you’re playing Disney Dreamlight Valley you are likely happily building a community with your favorite classic animated pals like Mickey, Goofy, and Scrooge McDuck. You’ll be delighted to find out the experience is similar to Animal Crossing, but with a decades-spanning array of classic Disney characters you can move to your town, and plenty of farming and other activities to keep yourself busy. You’ll quickly find there are plenty of dishes you can cook with the diverse array of ingredients spread through the realms of this game, but if you want to impress Ratatouille’s Remy, you’ll want to gather the savory items, not simply the sweet ones. Here’s How to Find Mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

Disney Dreamlight Valley Mushroom Locations

You can harvest mushrooms easily from the ground in the Glade of Trust area in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and you’ll be able to spot them easily, thanks to their white caps sprouting from the ground. You can access this biome as soon as you complete the ‘Friendship is Everything’ quest for Merlin, placing the Orb of Friendship in its corresponding pillar in the southern part of Peaceful Meadow. Merlin will then let you know you’re able to open various biomes at the cost of Dreamlight, which you can grind out via quests or daily tasks, and to get to the Glade of Trust, you’ll need 5,000. There are plenty of ways you can achieve this throughout the game.

Additionally, if you reach higher levels of friendship with Merlin, specifically levels 8 and 10, during which you’ll receive quests to upgrade your watering can to destroy larger mushrooms blocking your path. This opens up new areas, and provides mushrooms to harvest, but will come later in the game. Use this along with keeping an eye open for mushrooms on the ground to forage, and you’ll amass quite the troop of fungi to cook with. Make sure you know your recipes, or you might just end up wasting your mushrooms to create yet another batch of crackers, somehow. Of course, you can always use your farming and foraging spoil to amass a star coin fortune as well, so keep that in mind.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.