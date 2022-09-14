Best Ways to Get Sand Fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to get your hands on plenty of sand in Disney Dreamlight Valley, look no further. You’ll need to have plenty of this to make glass and other crafting materials, so knowing where to search for it will help you tremendously in the long run. No matter if you need to make a gift, or complete a quest, sand is never a bad thing to keep in your pockets.

But, if you don’t know where to look for it, it can be annoying to try and search for it, especially when you have so many other things to be done, so let’s go over the easiest ways to find sand in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and what you’ll need to complete beforehand to make it easier than ever before!

Quests To Complete To Help Find Sand In Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to find sand in Dreamlight Valley, there are two main quests that you’ll want to complete first. You’ll want to work on upgrading your Friendship Level with Maui until you unlock the quest A Tale of Stone and Fire. After you’ve completed this quest, you’ll unlock a Pick Axe upgrade that will make this task much easier.

On the other side of the Disney world, you’ll want to work with Kristoph to level up his Friendship, until you can place his Stalls in the valley. This is one of the simplest ways to unlock more sand than ever before, so let’s get right into it!

Buying Sand From Kristoph In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once your Friendship Level with Kristoph has reached a certain amount, you’ll be able to set up Kristoph Stalls around your work, which will allow you to purchase Crafting Materials for a low price. You’ll be able to buy as much sand as you need, especially if you’ve been farming for Star Coins. At only 8 coins per sand pile, you’ll be able to get 99 of them for only 792 coins.

However, if you’re frugal and don’t want to spend the coins, no matter the cost, you’ll have another method once you’ve become better friends with a very specific Demi-God. Here’s the next best way to earn as much sand as possible!

Upgrade Your Pick-Axe With Maui For Sand Farming

As you progress through your opening hours in Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be able to make your way to Dazzle Beach, where you’ll come across these large Coral Stones that you aren’t able to break open. There are smaller ones that you’ll be able to smash through, but you won’t make much progress with just that. Thankfully, Maui is here to help.

As you work through his Friendship Quests, you’ll unlock a Pick-Axe enchantment that will allow you to finally crack open these huge Coral Stones on the beach, and you’ll normally get anywhere from 8 to 10 pieces of Sand from them, allowing you to rack up the extra materials quickly, especially since there are so many of them on the beach.

You could also dig at the sparkling mounds on Dazzle Beach, but if you’re looking for the most bang for your buck, you’ll want to smash open these Coral Stones as quickly as you possibly can, so you can start raking in the sand.

And there we have it! The best ways to earn tons of sand in Disney Dreamlight Valley! If you’re a big fan of this world and want to know more about it, make sure that you’re checking into our Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to unlock Mother Gothel, how to make Ratatouille, and when the next big expansion is planned to hit the game!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.