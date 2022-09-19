Disney Dreamlight Valley Recipe Guide: All Recipes & How To Make All Meals

If you’re looking to channel your inner Remy in the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll be able to create and craft plenty of delicious dishes that you can share with your friends, as well as sell for a great profit. However, since the game doesn’t tell you how to make most of the dishes, you’ll be stuck unless you’re feeling creative.
Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. You’ll be able to find a comprehensive list of all of the recipes that you’ll be able to create in the game, alongside the list of all of the different ingredients that you’ll need to find out in the world to make them happen. Grab your chef hat, and make your way to the kitchen, it’s time to learn all of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and how to make them all!
How To Cook In Disney Dreamlight Valley
If you’re looking to showcase your skills in the kitchen, you’re going to have to learn how to cook. Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to do in the game, as long as you know where to start. If you’ve just started the game, the only place that you’ll be able to cook is in Mickey’s Kitchen, which is located inside his house.
After you have completed a few quests for him, you’ll be able to get your own Stove, either as a reward from his quest or through a purchase at Scrooge McDuck’s shop. After you have placed it in your home, you’ll be able to create dishes any time that you want.
You’ll also be able to use Remy’s Restaurant once you’ve opened his World, giving you access to plenty of special ingredients that you’ll be able to use to whip up some world-class dishes. You’ll also be able to get ingredients found nowhere else, so you’ll want to work on unlocking this World as quickly as possible.
As you’re roaming through the world and progressing further, you’ll be able to find stoves in other biomes, as well, giving you a chance to cook while you’re roaming the plains. This can help you sell off your cooking quicker, so you can rack up plenty of coins.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Recipe List
If you’re looking to become the most successful chef in all of the land, you’ll just need to follow along with this easy guide, so you’ll be able to find out exactly what you need to find in the world to make these delicious courses. While there may be quite a few different recipes to be made, you’ll be able to grow most of the ingredients, or use your Royal Fishing Rod to catch what you need in the rivers, lakes, and ponds surrounding your paradise!
Appetizers In Disney Dreamlight Valley
For Appetizers, you’ll be able to craft plenty of delightful dishes, including some that may help you pass quests, and level up your Friendship faster than ever before. Let’s see what you’ll be able to create when you put your head in the game!
|Dish Name
|Ingredients List
|Ariendellian Picked Herring
|Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, Herb
|Bell Pepper Puffs
|Bell Pepper, Cheese, Egg
|Cheese Platter
|Cheese
|Crackers
|Wheat
|Creamy Soup
|Milk, Potato, Herb, Vegetable
|Crudites
|Vegetable
|Eggplant Puffs
|Eggplant, Egg, Cheese
|French Fries
|Canola, Potato
|Gazpacho
|Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Herb
|Green Salad
|Lettuce, Vegetable
|Grilled Vegetables
|Vegetable
|Grilled Veggie Platter
|3 Vegetables
|Hard Boiled Eggs
|Egg
|Large Seafood Platter
|4 Seafood, Lemon
|Marinated Herring
|Herring, Onion
|Okra Soup
|Okra
|Onion Puffs
|Onion, Egg, Cheese
|Oyster Platter
|Oyster, Lemon
|Pickled Herring
|Herring, Lemon, Onion, Herb
|Potato Leek Soup
|Potato, Leek, Milk, Onion, Garlic
|Potato Puffs
|Potato, Egg, Cheese
|Pottage
|Potato, Vegetable, Herb
|Pumpkin Puffs
|Pumpkin, Egg, Cheese
|Pumpkin Soup
|Pumpkin, Ginger, Milk, Vegetable
|Puree
|Potato
|Roasted Asparagus
|Asparagus, Canola
|Salad
|Lettuce
|Sauteed Mushrooms
|Mushroom, Butter
|Seafood Appetizer
|Seafood
|Seafood Platter
|2 Seafood
|Souffle
|Egg, Cheese, Milk, Butter
|Tomato Soup
|Tomato
|Vegetable Soup
|2 Vegetables
|Zucchini Puffs
|Zucchini, Egg, Cheese
Entrees In Disney Dreamlight Valley
If you’re looking to flex your culinary muscles, the Entrees are going to be where it’s at. No matter if you need something like the Glittering Herring, or a Shrimp to make a tasty dish, you’ll be able to show off your cooking skills by making any of the dishes listed below!
|Dish Name
|Ingredients List
|Apple Cider Glazed Salmon
|Salmon, Apple, Sugarcane
|Baked Carp
|Carp, Butter
|Basil Omelet
|Basil, Egg, Cheese, Milk
|Bouillabaisse
|2 Seafood, Shrimp, Tomato, Vegetable
|Carp Salad
|Carp, Lettuce, Lemon
|Cheesy, Crispy Baked Cod
|Cod, Cheese, Wheat
|Chowder
|Seafood, Vegetable, Potato, Milk
|Creamy Garlic Scallops
|Scallop, Garlic, Lemon, Butter
|Crispy Baked Cod
|Cod, Wheat
|Fish Creole
|Fish, Vegetable, Garlic, Rice, Tomato
|Fish ‘n’ Chips
|Fish, Wheat, Canola, Potato
|Fish Pasta
|Fish, Garlic, Wheat, Milk
|Fish Pie
|Fish, Wheat, Butter
|Fish Risotto
|Fish, Rice, Butter
|Fish Salad
|Fish, Lemon, Lettuce
|Fish Sandwich
|Fish, Wheat
|Fish Soup
|Fish, Vegetable, Milk
|Fish Stake
|Fish, Basil, Tomato
|Fish Tacos
|Fish, Corn, Chili Pepper, Cheese
|Fugu Sushi
|Fugu, Rice, Seaweed
|Greek Pizza
|Wheat, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Herb
|Grilled Fish
|Fish
|Grilled Fish Entree
|Fish, Vegetable
|Gumbo
|Okra, Tomato, Chili Pepper, Shrimp, Onion
|Hearty Salad
|2 Vegetables, Lettuce
|Hors d’Oeuvres
|Herb
|Kappa Maki
|Seaweed, Cucumber, Rice
|Kron’s Spinach Puffs
|Spinach, Cheese, Canola
|Lancetfish Paella
|Lancetfish, Shrimp, Seafood, Tomato, Rice
|Leek Soup
|Leek
|Lemon Garlic Swordfish
|Lemon, Garlic, Swordfish
|Lobster Roll
|Lobster, Wheat, Butter, Lemon, Garlic
|Maguro Sushi
|Tuna, rice, Seaweed, Ginger
|Maki
|Fish, Rice, Seaweed
|Margherita Pizza
|Herb, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat
|Mediterranean Salad
|Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Herb, Lettuce
|Mushroom Pizza
|Mushroom, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat
|Mushu’s Congee
|Rice, Egg, Garlic, Ginger
|Omelet
|Egg, Milk, Cheese
|Pan-Fried Angler Fish
|Angler Fish, Tomato, Zucchini, Potato
|Pan-Seared Bass and Vegetables
|Bass, 2 Vegetables
|Pan-Seared Tilapia and Vegetables
|Tilapia, 2 Vegetables
|Pasta
|Wheat, Tomato
|Peanut Butter Sandwich
|Peanut, Wheat
|Pizza
|Tomato, Cheese, Wheat
|Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon
|White Sturgeon, Basil, Butter, Lemon
|Porridge
|Milk, Wheat
|Porridge with Fruit
|Milk, Wheat, Fruit
|Ranch Salad
|Lettuce, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Corn, Onion
|Ratatouille
|Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, Herb
|Sake Maki
|Salmon, Rice, Seaweed
|Sake Sushi
|Salmon, Rice
|Savory Fish
|Fish, Lemon
|Scrambled Eggs
|Egg, Cheese
|Seafood Pasta
|Seafood, Wheat, Milk
|Seafood Pie
|Seafood, Wheat, Butter
|Seafood Salad, Seafood, Lettuce
|Seafood, 2 Vegetables
|Seared Rainbow Trout
|Rainbow Trout, Onion, Tomato
|Simple Fried Perch
|Perch, Wheat, Butter
|Smoked Peanuts and Angler Fish
|Peanut, Angler Fish
|Sole Meuniere
|Sole, Wheat, Butter, Lemon
|Spaghetti Arrabbiata
|Chili Pepper, Tomato, Wheat
|Spicy Baked Bream
|Bream, Chili Pepper, Butter
|Steamed Fugu
|Fugu, Ginger, Garlic
|Sushi
|Fish, Rice
|Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak
|Kingfish, Lemon, Sugarcane
|Tamagoyaki
|Egg, Sugarcane
|Tasty Salad
|Lettuce, Zucchini, Vegetable, Herb
|Tasty Veggies
|Vegetable, Herb
|Tekka Maki
|Tuna, Soya, Seaweed, Rice
|Teriyaki Salmon
|Salmon, Soya, Rice, Ginger, Sugarcane
|Tuna Burger
|Tuna, Lemon, Onion, Wheat, Vegetable
|Vegetarian Pizza
|2 Vegetables, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat
|Vegetarian Stew
|Onion, Tomato, Carrot
|Vegetarian Taco
|Vegetable, Corn, Chili Pepper, Cheese
|Veggie Casserole
|2 Vegetable, Cheese, Herb
|Veggie Pasta
|Tomato, Wheat, Vegetable
|Veggie Pie
|Vegetable, Wheat, Butter
|Veggie Skewers
|Mushroom, Zucchini, Onion, Bell Pepper
Deserts in Disney Dreamlight Valley
And finally, the tasty treats that everyone loves to eat! You may need to work with Remy to unlock some ingredients, but after you’ve done that, the sky is the limit on all of the fancy dishes you’ll be able to create and serve! Find out what you’ll be able to make here.
|Dish Name
|Ingredients List
|“My Hero” Cookie
|Sweet, Wheat, Butter
|Apple Pie
|Apple, Wheat, Butter
|Apple Sorbet
|Slush Ice, Apple, Sugarcane
|Aurora’s Cake
|Raspberry, Wheat, Sugarcane, Milk, Egg
|Banana Ice Cream
|Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugarcane
|Banana Pie
|Banana, Wheat, Butter
|Banana Split
|Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sweet, Sugarcane
|Beignets
|Canola, Wheat, Egg, Sugarcane
|Berry Salad
|Raspberry, Blueberry, Gooseberry
|Birthday Cake
|Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg, Butter, Cocoa Bean
|Biscuits
|Wheat, Sugarcane, Butter
|Blueberry Pie
|Blueberry, Wheat, Butter
|Candy
|Sweet
|Caramel Apple
|Apple, Sugarcane
|Carrot Cake
|Carrot, Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg
|Cheesecake
|Cheese, Wheat, Egg, Sugarcane
|Cherry Pie
|Cherry, Wheat, Butter
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|Wheat, Sugarcane, Cocoa Bean, Butter, Egg
|Chocolate Ice Cream
|Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, Milk
|Chocolate Waffles
|Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Egg, Milk
|Coconut Cake
|Coconut, Sugarcane, Wheat, Egg
|Coconut Ice Cream
|Coconut, Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane
|Crepe
|Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sugarcane
|Fruit Salad
|Fruit
|Fruit Sorbet
|Fruit, Slush Ice
|Gray Stuff
|Dairy, Sugarcane, Cocoa Bean
|Ice Cream
|Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane
|Jam Waffles
|Fruit, Wheat, Egg, Milk
|Lemon Sorbet
|Lemon, Slush Ice
|Meringue Pie
|Lemon, Egg, Butter, Wheat
|Mint Candy
|Mint, Sugarcane
|Mint Chocolate
|Mint, Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, Butter
|Mint Sorbet
|Mint, Slush Ice
|Pastry Cream and Fruits
|3 Fruit, Sugarcane, Milk
|Pawpsicle
|Slush Ice, Sugarcane, Fruit
|Peanut Butter Waffles
|Peanut, Wheat, Egg, Milk
|Plain Snow Cone
|Ice
|Red Fruit Pie
|Fruit, Wheat, Egg
|Red Fruit Sorbet
|Raspberry, Gooseberry, Sugarcane, Slush Ice
|Shake
|Dairy
|Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie
|Gooseberry, Wheat, Butter
|Sour Snow Cone
|Lemon, Slush Ice, Sugarcane
|Vanilla Ice Cream
|Vanilla, Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane
|Waffles
|Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sweet
|Wedding Cake
|Wheat, Butter, Egg, Sugarcane, Vanilla
|Wonderland Cookies
|Butter, Vanilla, Sugarcane, Wheat
And with that, you’re now on your way to becoming the greatest chef of them all in Disney Dreamlight Valley! If you’re loving everything that the game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking out our Guide Section for the game, so you’ll be able to learn when the next update is coming, what you’ll need to do to clean up the mushrooms in your town, and if you should risk Time Traveling to complete quests in the game!
Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
- This article was updated on September 19th, 2022