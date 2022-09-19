Disney Dreamlight Valley Recipe Guide: All Recipes & How To Make All Meals

If you’re looking to channel your inner Remy in the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll be able to create and craft plenty of delicious dishes that you can share with your friends, as well as sell for a great profit. However, since the game doesn’t tell you how to make most of the dishes, you’ll be stuck unless you’re feeling creative.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. You’ll be able to find a comprehensive list of all of the recipes that you’ll be able to create in the game, alongside the list of all of the different ingredients that you’ll need to find out in the world to make them happen. Grab your chef hat, and make your way to the kitchen, it’s time to learn all of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and how to make them all!

How To Cook In Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to showcase your skills in the kitchen, you’re going to have to learn how to cook. Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to do in the game, as long as you know where to start. If you’ve just started the game, the only place that you’ll be able to cook is in Mickey’s Kitchen, which is located inside his house.

After you have completed a few quests for him, you’ll be able to get your own Stove, either as a reward from his quest or through a purchase at Scrooge McDuck’s shop. After you have placed it in your home, you’ll be able to create dishes any time that you want.

You’ll also be able to use Remy’s Restaurant once you’ve opened his World, giving you access to plenty of special ingredients that you’ll be able to use to whip up some world-class dishes. You’ll also be able to get ingredients found nowhere else, so you’ll want to work on unlocking this World as quickly as possible.

As you’re roaming through the world and progressing further, you’ll be able to find stoves in other biomes, as well, giving you a chance to cook while you’re roaming the plains. This can help you sell off your cooking quicker, so you can rack up plenty of coins.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Recipe List

If you’re looking to become the most successful chef in all of the land, you’ll just need to follow along with this easy guide, so you’ll be able to find out exactly what you need to find in the world to make these delicious courses. While there may be quite a few different recipes to be made, you’ll be able to grow most of the ingredients, or use your Royal Fishing Rod to catch what you need in the rivers, lakes, and ponds surrounding your paradise!

Appetizers In Disney Dreamlight Valley

For Appetizers, you’ll be able to craft plenty of delightful dishes, including some that may help you pass quests, and level up your Friendship faster than ever before. Let’s see what you’ll be able to create when you put your head in the game!

Dish Name Ingredients List Ariendellian Picked Herring Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, Herb Bell Pepper Puffs Bell Pepper, Cheese, Egg Cheese Platter Cheese Crackers Wheat Creamy Soup Milk, Potato, Herb, Vegetable Crudites Vegetable Eggplant Puffs Eggplant, Egg, Cheese French Fries Canola, Potato Gazpacho Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Herb Green Salad Lettuce, Vegetable Grilled Vegetables Vegetable Grilled Veggie Platter 3 Vegetables Hard Boiled Eggs Egg Large Seafood Platter 4 Seafood, Lemon Marinated Herring Herring, Onion Okra Soup Okra Onion Puffs Onion, Egg, Cheese Oyster Platter Oyster, Lemon Pickled Herring Herring, Lemon, Onion, Herb Potato Leek Soup Potato, Leek, Milk, Onion, Garlic Potato Puffs Potato, Egg, Cheese Pottage Potato, Vegetable, Herb Pumpkin Puffs Pumpkin, Egg, Cheese Pumpkin Soup Pumpkin, Ginger, Milk, Vegetable Puree Potato Roasted Asparagus Asparagus, Canola Salad Lettuce Sauteed Mushrooms Mushroom, Butter Seafood Appetizer Seafood Seafood Platter 2 Seafood Souffle Egg, Cheese, Milk, Butter Tomato Soup Tomato Vegetable Soup 2 Vegetables Zucchini Puffs Zucchini, Egg, Cheese

Entrees In Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to flex your culinary muscles, the Entrees are going to be where it’s at. No matter if you need something like the Glittering Herring, or a Shrimp to make a tasty dish, you’ll be able to show off your cooking skills by making any of the dishes listed below!

Dish Name Ingredients List Apple Cider Glazed Salmon Salmon, Apple, Sugarcane Baked Carp Carp, Butter Basil Omelet Basil, Egg, Cheese, Milk Bouillabaisse 2 Seafood, Shrimp, Tomato, Vegetable Carp Salad Carp, Lettuce, Lemon Cheesy, Crispy Baked Cod Cod, Cheese, Wheat Chowder Seafood, Vegetable, Potato, Milk Creamy Garlic Scallops Scallop, Garlic, Lemon, Butter Crispy Baked Cod Cod, Wheat Fish Creole Fish, Vegetable, Garlic, Rice, Tomato Fish ‘n’ Chips Fish, Wheat, Canola, Potato Fish Pasta Fish, Garlic, Wheat, Milk Fish Pie Fish, Wheat, Butter Fish Risotto Fish, Rice, Butter Fish Salad Fish, Lemon, Lettuce Fish Sandwich Fish, Wheat Fish Soup Fish, Vegetable, Milk Fish Stake Fish, Basil, Tomato Fish Tacos Fish, Corn, Chili Pepper, Cheese Fugu Sushi Fugu, Rice, Seaweed Greek Pizza Wheat, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Herb Grilled Fish Fish Grilled Fish Entree Fish, Vegetable Gumbo Okra, Tomato, Chili Pepper, Shrimp, Onion Hearty Salad 2 Vegetables, Lettuce Hors d’Oeuvres Herb Kappa Maki Seaweed, Cucumber, Rice Kron’s Spinach Puffs Spinach, Cheese, Canola Lancetfish Paella Lancetfish, Shrimp, Seafood, Tomato, Rice Leek Soup Leek Lemon Garlic Swordfish Lemon, Garlic, Swordfish Lobster Roll Lobster, Wheat, Butter, Lemon, Garlic Maguro Sushi Tuna, rice, Seaweed, Ginger Maki Fish, Rice, Seaweed Margherita Pizza Herb, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat Mediterranean Salad Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Herb, Lettuce Mushroom Pizza Mushroom, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat Mushu’s Congee Rice, Egg, Garlic, Ginger Omelet Egg, Milk, Cheese Pan-Fried Angler Fish Angler Fish, Tomato, Zucchini, Potato Pan-Seared Bass and Vegetables Bass, 2 Vegetables Pan-Seared Tilapia and Vegetables Tilapia, 2 Vegetables Pasta Wheat, Tomato Peanut Butter Sandwich Peanut, Wheat Pizza Tomato, Cheese, Wheat Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon White Sturgeon, Basil, Butter, Lemon Porridge Milk, Wheat Porridge with Fruit Milk, Wheat, Fruit Ranch Salad Lettuce, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Corn, Onion Ratatouille Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, Herb Sake Maki Salmon, Rice, Seaweed Sake Sushi Salmon, Rice Savory Fish Fish, Lemon Scrambled Eggs Egg, Cheese Seafood Pasta Seafood, Wheat, Milk Seafood Pie Seafood, Wheat, Butter Seafood Salad, Seafood, Lettuce Seafood, 2 Vegetables Seared Rainbow Trout Rainbow Trout, Onion, Tomato Simple Fried Perch Perch, Wheat, Butter Smoked Peanuts and Angler Fish Peanut, Angler Fish Sole Meuniere Sole, Wheat, Butter, Lemon Spaghetti Arrabbiata Chili Pepper, Tomato, Wheat Spicy Baked Bream Bream, Chili Pepper, Butter Steamed Fugu Fugu, Ginger, Garlic Sushi Fish, Rice Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak Kingfish, Lemon, Sugarcane Tamagoyaki Egg, Sugarcane Tasty Salad Lettuce, Zucchini, Vegetable, Herb Tasty Veggies Vegetable, Herb Tekka Maki Tuna, Soya, Seaweed, Rice Teriyaki Salmon Salmon, Soya, Rice, Ginger, Sugarcane Tuna Burger Tuna, Lemon, Onion, Wheat, Vegetable Vegetarian Pizza 2 Vegetables, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat Vegetarian Stew Onion, Tomato, Carrot Vegetarian Taco Vegetable, Corn, Chili Pepper, Cheese Veggie Casserole 2 Vegetable, Cheese, Herb Veggie Pasta Tomato, Wheat, Vegetable Veggie Pie Vegetable, Wheat, Butter Veggie Skewers Mushroom, Zucchini, Onion, Bell Pepper

Deserts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

And finally, the tasty treats that everyone loves to eat! You may need to work with Remy to unlock some ingredients, but after you’ve done that, the sky is the limit on all of the fancy dishes you’ll be able to create and serve! Find out what you’ll be able to make here.

Dish Name Ingredients List “My Hero” Cookie Sweet, Wheat, Butter Apple Pie Apple, Wheat, Butter Apple Sorbet Slush Ice, Apple, Sugarcane Aurora’s Cake Raspberry, Wheat, Sugarcane, Milk, Egg Banana Ice Cream Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugarcane Banana Pie Banana, Wheat, Butter Banana Split Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sweet, Sugarcane Beignets Canola, Wheat, Egg, Sugarcane Berry Salad Raspberry, Blueberry, Gooseberry Birthday Cake Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg, Butter, Cocoa Bean Biscuits Wheat, Sugarcane, Butter Blueberry Pie Blueberry, Wheat, Butter Candy Sweet Caramel Apple Apple, Sugarcane Carrot Cake Carrot, Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg Cheesecake Cheese, Wheat, Egg, Sugarcane Cherry Pie Cherry, Wheat, Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Wheat, Sugarcane, Cocoa Bean, Butter, Egg Chocolate Ice Cream Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, Milk Chocolate Waffles Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Egg, Milk Coconut Cake Coconut, Sugarcane, Wheat, Egg Coconut Ice Cream Coconut, Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane Crepe Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sugarcane Fruit Salad Fruit Fruit Sorbet Fruit, Slush Ice Gray Stuff Dairy, Sugarcane, Cocoa Bean Ice Cream Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane Jam Waffles Fruit, Wheat, Egg, Milk Lemon Sorbet Lemon, Slush Ice Meringue Pie Lemon, Egg, Butter, Wheat Mint Candy Mint, Sugarcane Mint Chocolate Mint, Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, Butter Mint Sorbet Mint, Slush Ice Pastry Cream and Fruits 3 Fruit, Sugarcane, Milk Pawpsicle Slush Ice, Sugarcane, Fruit Peanut Butter Waffles Peanut, Wheat, Egg, Milk Plain Snow Cone Ice Red Fruit Pie Fruit, Wheat, Egg Red Fruit Sorbet Raspberry, Gooseberry, Sugarcane, Slush Ice Shake Dairy Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie Gooseberry, Wheat, Butter Sour Snow Cone Lemon, Slush Ice, Sugarcane Vanilla Ice Cream Vanilla, Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane Waffles Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sweet Wedding Cake Wheat, Butter, Egg, Sugarcane, Vanilla Wonderland Cookies Butter, Vanilla, Sugarcane, Wheat

And with that, you’re now on your way to becoming the greatest chef of them all in Disney Dreamlight Valley! If you’re loving everything that the game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking out our Guide Section for the game, so you’ll be able to learn when the next update is coming, what you’ll need to do to clean up the mushrooms in your town, and if you should risk Time Traveling to complete quests in the game!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 19th, 2022