Disney Dreamlight Valley Recipe Guide: All Recipes & How To Make All Meals

Ready to showcase your skills? Find out everything that you can cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

September 19th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

Seafood-Platter-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

If you’re looking to channel your inner Remy in the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll be able to create and craft plenty of delicious dishes that you can share with your friends, as well as sell for a great profit. However, since the game doesn’t tell you how to make most of the dishes, you’ll be stuck unless you’re feeling creative.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. You’ll be able to find a comprehensive list of all of the recipes that you’ll be able to create in the game, alongside the list of all of the different ingredients that you’ll need to find out in the world to make them happen. Grab your chef hat, and make your way to the kitchen, it’s time to learn all of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valleyand how to make them all!

How To Cook In Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to showcase your skills in the kitchen, you’re going to have to learn how to cook. Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to do in the game, as long as you know where to start. If you’ve just started the game, the only place that you’ll be able to cook is in Mickey’s Kitchen, which is located inside his house.

After you have completed a few quests for him, you’ll be able to get your own Stove, either as a reward from his quest or through a purchase at Scrooge McDuck’s shop. After you have placed it in your home, you’ll be able to create dishes any time that you want.

You’ll also be able to use Remy’s Restaurant once you’ve opened his World, giving you access to plenty of special ingredients that you’ll be able to use to whip up some world-class dishes. You’ll also be able to get ingredients found nowhere else, so you’ll want to work on unlocking this World as quickly as possible.

As you’re roaming through the world and progressing further, you’ll be able to find stoves in other biomes, as well, giving you a chance to cook while you’re roaming the plains. This can help you sell off your cooking quicker, so you can rack up plenty of coins. 

Disney Dreamlight Valley Recipe List

If you’re looking to become the most successful chef in all of the land, you’ll just need to follow along with this easy guide, so you’ll be able to find out exactly what you need to find in the world to make these delicious courses. While there may be quite a few different recipes to be made, you’ll be able to grow most of the ingredients, or use your Royal Fishing Rod to catch what you need in the rivers, lakes, and ponds surrounding your paradise!

Appetizers In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Potato-Leek-Soup-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

For Appetizers, you’ll be able to craft plenty of delightful dishes, including some that may help you pass quests, and level up your Friendship faster than ever before. Let’s see what you’ll be able to create when you put your head in the game!

Dish Name Ingredients List
Ariendellian Picked Herring Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, Herb
Bell Pepper Puffs Bell Pepper, Cheese, Egg
Cheese Platter Cheese
Crackers Wheat
Creamy Soup Milk, Potato, Herb, Vegetable
Crudites Vegetable
Eggplant Puffs Eggplant, Egg, Cheese
French Fries Canola, Potato
Gazpacho Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Herb
Green Salad Lettuce, Vegetable
Grilled Vegetables Vegetable
Grilled Veggie Platter 3 Vegetables
Hard Boiled Eggs Egg
Large Seafood Platter 4 Seafood, Lemon
Marinated Herring Herring, Onion
Okra Soup Okra
Onion Puffs Onion, Egg, Cheese
Oyster Platter Oyster, Lemon
Pickled Herring Herring, Lemon, Onion, Herb
Potato Leek Soup Potato, Leek, Milk, Onion, Garlic
Potato Puffs Potato, Egg, Cheese
Pottage Potato, Vegetable, Herb
Pumpkin Puffs Pumpkin, Egg, Cheese
Pumpkin Soup Pumpkin, Ginger, Milk, Vegetable
Puree Potato
Roasted Asparagus Asparagus, Canola
Salad Lettuce
Sauteed Mushrooms Mushroom, Butter
Seafood Appetizer Seafood
Seafood Platter 2 Seafood
Souffle Egg, Cheese, Milk, Butter
Tomato Soup Tomato
Vegetable Soup 2 Vegetables
Zucchini Puffs Zucchini, Egg, Cheese

Entrees In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Bouillabaisse-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

If you’re looking to flex your culinary muscles, the Entrees are going to be where it’s at. No matter if you need something like the Glittering Herring, or a Shrimp to make a tasty dish, you’ll be able to show off your cooking skills by making any of the dishes listed below!

Dish Name Ingredients List
Apple Cider Glazed Salmon Salmon, Apple, Sugarcane
Baked Carp Carp, Butter
Basil Omelet Basil, Egg, Cheese, Milk
Bouillabaisse 2 Seafood, Shrimp, Tomato, Vegetable
Carp Salad Carp, Lettuce, Lemon
Cheesy, Crispy Baked Cod Cod, Cheese, Wheat
Chowder Seafood, Vegetable, Potato, Milk
Creamy Garlic Scallops Scallop, Garlic, Lemon, Butter
Crispy Baked Cod Cod, Wheat
Fish Creole Fish, Vegetable, Garlic, Rice, Tomato
Fish ‘n’ Chips Fish, Wheat, Canola, Potato
Fish Pasta Fish, Garlic, Wheat, Milk
Fish Pie Fish, Wheat, Butter
Fish Risotto Fish, Rice, Butter
Fish Salad Fish, Lemon, Lettuce
Fish Sandwich Fish, Wheat
Fish Soup Fish, Vegetable, Milk
Fish Stake Fish, Basil, Tomato
Fish Tacos Fish, Corn, Chili Pepper, Cheese
Fugu Sushi Fugu, Rice, Seaweed
Greek Pizza Wheat, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Herb
Grilled Fish Fish
Grilled Fish Entree Fish, Vegetable
Gumbo Okra, Tomato, Chili Pepper, Shrimp, Onion
Hearty Salad 2 Vegetables, Lettuce
Hors d’Oeuvres Herb
Kappa Maki Seaweed, Cucumber, Rice
Kron’s Spinach Puffs Spinach, Cheese, Canola
Lancetfish Paella Lancetfish, Shrimp, Seafood, Tomato, Rice
Leek Soup Leek
Lemon Garlic Swordfish Lemon, Garlic, Swordfish
Lobster Roll Lobster, Wheat, Butter, Lemon, Garlic
Maguro Sushi Tuna, rice, Seaweed, Ginger
Maki Fish, Rice, Seaweed
Margherita Pizza Herb, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat
Mediterranean Salad Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Herb, Lettuce
Mushroom Pizza Mushroom, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat
Mushu’s Congee Rice, Egg, Garlic, Ginger
Omelet Egg, Milk, Cheese
Pan-Fried Angler Fish Angler Fish, Tomato, Zucchini, Potato
Pan-Seared Bass and Vegetables Bass, 2 Vegetables
Pan-Seared Tilapia and Vegetables Tilapia, 2 Vegetables
Pasta Wheat, Tomato
Peanut Butter Sandwich Peanut, Wheat
Pizza Tomato, Cheese, Wheat
Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon White Sturgeon, Basil, Butter, Lemon
Porridge Milk, Wheat
Porridge with Fruit Milk, Wheat, Fruit
Ranch Salad Lettuce, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Corn, Onion
Ratatouille Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, Herb
Sake Maki Salmon, Rice, Seaweed
Sake Sushi Salmon, Rice
Savory Fish Fish, Lemon
Scrambled Eggs Egg, Cheese
Seafood Pasta Seafood, Wheat, Milk
Seafood Pie Seafood, Wheat, Butter
Seafood Salad, Seafood, Lettuce Seafood, 2 Vegetables
Seared Rainbow Trout Rainbow Trout, Onion, Tomato
Simple Fried Perch Perch, Wheat, Butter
Smoked Peanuts and Angler Fish Peanut, Angler Fish
Sole Meuniere Sole, Wheat, Butter, Lemon
Spaghetti Arrabbiata Chili Pepper, Tomato, Wheat
Spicy Baked Bream Bream, Chili Pepper, Butter
Steamed Fugu Fugu, Ginger, Garlic
Sushi Fish, Rice
Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak Kingfish, Lemon, Sugarcane
Tamagoyaki Egg, Sugarcane
Tasty Salad Lettuce, Zucchini, Vegetable, Herb
Tasty Veggies Vegetable, Herb
Tekka Maki Tuna, Soya, Seaweed, Rice
Teriyaki Salmon Salmon, Soya, Rice, Ginger, Sugarcane
Tuna Burger Tuna, Lemon, Onion, Wheat, Vegetable
Vegetarian Pizza 2 Vegetables, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat
Vegetarian Stew Onion, Tomato, Carrot
Vegetarian Taco Vegetable, Corn, Chili Pepper, Cheese
Veggie Casserole 2 Vegetable, Cheese, Herb
Veggie Pasta Tomato, Wheat, Vegetable
Veggie Pie Vegetable, Wheat, Butter
Veggie Skewers Mushroom, Zucchini, Onion, Bell Pepper

Deserts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

My-Hero-Cookie-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

And finally, the tasty treats that everyone loves to eat! You may need to work with Remy to unlock some ingredients, but after you’ve done that, the sky is the limit on all of the fancy dishes you’ll be able to create and serve! Find out what you’ll be able to make here.

Dish Name Ingredients List
“My Hero” Cookie Sweet, Wheat, Butter
Apple Pie Apple, Wheat, Butter
Apple Sorbet Slush Ice, Apple, Sugarcane
Aurora’s Cake Raspberry, Wheat, Sugarcane, Milk, Egg
Banana Ice Cream Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugarcane
Banana Pie Banana, Wheat, Butter
Banana Split Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sweet, Sugarcane
Beignets Canola, Wheat, Egg, Sugarcane
Berry Salad Raspberry, Blueberry, Gooseberry
Birthday Cake Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg, Butter, Cocoa Bean
Biscuits Wheat, Sugarcane, Butter
Blueberry Pie Blueberry, Wheat, Butter
Candy Sweet
Caramel Apple Apple, Sugarcane
Carrot Cake Carrot, Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg
Cheesecake Cheese, Wheat, Egg, Sugarcane
Cherry Pie Cherry, Wheat, Butter
Chocolate Chip Cookies Wheat, Sugarcane, Cocoa Bean, Butter, Egg
Chocolate Ice Cream Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, Milk
Chocolate Waffles Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Egg, Milk
Coconut Cake Coconut, Sugarcane, Wheat, Egg
Coconut Ice Cream Coconut, Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane
Crepe Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sugarcane
Fruit Salad Fruit
Fruit Sorbet Fruit, Slush Ice
Gray Stuff Dairy, Sugarcane, Cocoa Bean
Ice Cream Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane
Jam Waffles Fruit, Wheat, Egg, Milk
Lemon Sorbet Lemon, Slush Ice
Meringue Pie Lemon, Egg, Butter, Wheat
Mint Candy Mint, Sugarcane
Mint Chocolate Mint, Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, Butter
Mint Sorbet Mint, Slush Ice
Pastry Cream and Fruits 3 Fruit, Sugarcane, Milk
Pawpsicle Slush Ice, Sugarcane, Fruit
Peanut Butter Waffles Peanut, Wheat, Egg, Milk
Plain Snow Cone Ice
Red Fruit Pie Fruit, Wheat, Egg
Red Fruit Sorbet Raspberry, Gooseberry, Sugarcane, Slush Ice
Shake Dairy
Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie Gooseberry, Wheat, Butter
Sour Snow Cone Lemon, Slush Ice, Sugarcane
Vanilla Ice Cream Vanilla, Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane
Waffles Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sweet
Wedding Cake Wheat, Butter, Egg, Sugarcane, Vanilla
Wonderland Cookies Butter, Vanilla, Sugarcane, Wheat

And with that, you’re now on your way to becoming the greatest chef of them all in Disney Dreamlight Valley! If you’re loving everything that the game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking out our Guide Section for the game, so you’ll be able to learn when the next update is coming, what you’ll need to do to clean up the mushrooms in your town, and if you should risk Time Traveling to complete quests in the game!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 19th, 2022

