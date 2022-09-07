Disney Dreamlight Valley Shrimp Locations: Dinner With a Friend Quest Guide

As you start to make your way through the worlds and biomes of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to find plenty of different items you can obtain as you make your way around. As you start to work towards your Friendship Quests, you may be asked to make a specific dish, find a special ingredient, or do a specific task, but these could be hard to find at times.

Let’s look at the quest Dinner With A Friend, for example. As you have unlocked the Fishing Pole and worked your way up the rungs with Goofy, you’ll be tasked with finding a Shrimp, which is a rare item to obtain. But, if you’ve found yourself fishing for hours to no avail, you might need some tips to finish this quest. Let’s find out where you can get your hands on some Shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

Where To Find Shrimp In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Now that you’ve started expanding and exploring the world at your pleasure, and started to make more friends, you’ll need to start doing different quests to make them happier and earn quite a few excellent rewards in the process. The quest Dinner With A Friend can be a headscratcher, however, especially if you’ve found yourself checking every pond, river, and lake to find a Shrimp, but have had no luck.

Thankfully, you’re not alone. But, if you’re looking to tip the odds in your favor, you’ll want to search out areas that have blue fishing circles, like the one shown in the photo above. This signals that there are Rare Fish in this location, so after you’ve cast out your line and brought in your catch, you may have finally found the Shrimp that you’ve been looking for.

Shrimp is one of the rarer types of fish in the game, so you may need to find multiple different fishing spots to try your luck, and if you still haven’t found one in the biome that you’re in, you can always check out any of the other ones that you’ve unlocked, to see if you have greater luck out there. However, there is no guaranteed method to catching a Shrimp, so you’ll just need to hope that luck is on your side and that you will find one quickly and effectively!

Casting into any of the other colored fishing spots will not net you a Shrimp, so you’ll always need to make sure that you’re casting into these Blue Circles, as they are going to be the only place to obtain these rarer fish, so find all of the best spots, and start fishing your day away!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.