How to Improve Friendships Quickly In Disney Dreamlight Valley

When it comes to Disney Dreamlight Valley, one of the biggest draws to the game is the ability to advance your friendships to new levels. You’ll be able to interact with your favorite Disney characters, and complete different quests for them all around the worlds that you’ve unlocked, earning some excellent rewards in the process.

However, it can be a bit of a slog if you’re not too sure what you should be doing, so let’s find out three of the best ways to earn more Friendship XP quickly, so you’ll be able to earn more Dreamshards, special character items, and more! Here’s how to become besties with your favorite Disney villagers in Dreamlight Valley!

Cooking Dishes At Chez Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After you’ve progressed through the story a bit, and unlocked Remy and his world, you’ll be able to place Chez Remy in your town. Not only will you have a chance to unlock some special ingredients that can only be found there, but you’ll also be able to serve your favorite characters a few dishes to increase your Friendship Levels quickly.

This is also an excellent way to pad out your recipe book, giving you a chance to experiment a bit and find out some new and exciting recipes that you can utilize in many different ways. Making sure that you’re full of energy is key, especially if you’re planning on foraging for different materials, or mining for different Gems, so you’ll have plenty of reasons to visit this restaurant.

Hang Out With Your Friends In Disney Dreamlight Valley

When you approach any of the characters in the world, minus a few of them, you’ll be able to ask them if they want to hang out. Depending on the activity that you’re taking part in, you’ll also be able to utilize their unique character traits, giving you a chance to earn more items. You’ll be able to select their unique trait to be once you complete their Level 2 Friendship Quest.

You’ll be able to get extra help when it comes to Mining, Gardening, Fishing, Digging & Foraging, so you’ll always have a friend to help you out. Until Dreamlight Valley adds in Multiplayer, you’ll want to depend on these characters to help you during your adventures, and earn a bit of extra coin in the process. You can also depend on them to drop off items for you, as long as you have the storage available.

Give Characters Their Favorite Things

Depending on the character that you’re looking to grow closer with, you’ll be able to create dishes and give special gifts that will boost your friendship to higher levels. Every day, these items do change, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re checking your Collection Tab in the Main Menu to see who wants what for the day.

If you check under the Characters tab, you’ll find all of your unlocked, and locked characters, as well as what they would enjoy for the day. If someone wants a special dish, like a Seafood Platter, you’ll be able to craft or create that quickly and give it to them for a massive boost in Friendship XP, giving you a chance to become best friends faster than ever before.

After you’ve become Best Buddies with your favorite characters, make sure that you’re checking into our Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to complete the Lost in the Dark Grove quest, if you should try Time Travelling in the game and all of the locations for the Sunstone Fragments!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.