How To Have Ariel Walk On Land in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to help a friend in need, Disney Dreamlight Valley has the perfect quest line for you. While she may initially show up only in her mermaid form, you’ll be able to help Ariel get her legs, allowing her to reunite with her love, Prince Eric once more.

However, if you’re unsure how to help her, you may need some assistance to get her on land. We’ve got you covered, so let’s get into all the details, and find out what you’ll need to do to help Ariel walk in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

How To Help Ariel In Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first thing that you’ll need to do to start this quest up is unlock Prince Eric, and level up your Friendship to level 3. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be sent on a Friendship Quest that requires you to work with Maui and Remy to make the magic happen. Let’s find out what you’ll need to do!

The first thing that you’ll need to do is talk to Maui, who lets you know that he’s able to help you with a Shapeshifting Enchantment that can help Ariel get her land legs, but you’re going to need to scrounge for some ingredients to make this happen. You’re going to need plenty of different flowers, as well as some glass to make this happen. You’ll need to find:

5 White Impatiens

5 Purified Night Shards

3 Glass

To purify a Night Shard, you’ll need 1 Dream Shard and 5 Night Shards. Once you have collected all of these items, head to your nearest Crafting Station to get to work on creating this wonderful tonic. Once you have finished it off, you’ll need to head back to Eric, and he’ll let you know that you need to find a Nautilus Shell Pendant. He’ll give you some Fish Gut Oil, which you’ll need to deliver to Remy.

Once you have tracked down the famous chef, you’ll need to create some Bait to catch a Nautilus, which will require some additional materials. You’ll need to catch and gather:

1 Crab

1 Lancetfish

4 Garlic

4 Onions

After you’ve created the bait, head back to Dazzle Beach and find the Gold Ring in the water, and cast your rod in to claim your big catch! Now that you’ve gotten your hands on this rare fish, make your way back to Eric, who will turn it into the necklace, and put the Shapeshifting Enchantment onto it, which brings this quest to its final moments.

You’ll need to track down Ariel once more and give her this gift from Eric, causing her to sprout a pair of legs and make her way onto land. While she may not be able to hang out with your character just yet, there’s a good chance that she’ll be added as a buddy shortly!

And that’s what you’ll need to do to make this quest come to a close! Now that you’ve gotten a new character roaming around your town, make sure that you’re checking into our Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out when the next update is coming, where to find plenty of mushrooms in your town, and how to get your hands on all of the Sunstone Fragments!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.