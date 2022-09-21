Where To Find Lost Diaries In Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to complete a full collection of items and goodies in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to need to search far and wide to find all of the Lost Diaries that are hidden throughout all of the different lands. Each biome that the game contains holds a few of these special pieces, and you may be just as lost as these pages if you’re not sure where you should be checking.

We’re here to help! While all of the diary entries have not been found, we will continue to update this page as more pages have been discovered, but as it stands, these are the spots that you’ll need to check if you’re looking to learn the full story of Disney Dreamlight Valley!

All Lost Diaries Locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Lost Diaries In The Plaza

Lost Diary Number Location of Lost Diary Diary #1 Depending on where you’ve placed Chez Remy, you’ll find it inside under a painting of a Person on a Swing. Diary #2 You’ll find this Diary near the ramp heading into the Peaceful Meadow Diary #3 Search around in Scrooge McDuck’s Shop, and you’ll find this Diary near the south wall Diary #4 Walk into Mickey Mouse’s House, and you’ll find it behind a chair in the corner

Lost Diaries In Forest Of Valor

Lost Diary Number Location of Lost Diary Diary #1 To the north of Anna’s House, you’ll want to head towards a few trees, where you’ll find this missing piece. Diary #2 Enter into Anna’s House, and head towards her Library, where you’ll find it on the floor. Diary #3 Look for the Wooden Sign in this area, and you’ll find this page. Diary #4 Check near the Tree Stumps that you’ve found in this area, and by the Blueberry Bushes to find the final page.

Lost Diaries In Peaceful Meadow

Lost Diary Number Location of Lost Diary Diary #1 Take a look in Goofy’s House, and you’ll find this note behind his bed near the wall Diary #2 Near the Pillar of Friendship, you’ll find this page hiding out right in front of it. Diary #3 Once you’ve unlocked the Goofy Stall in the Peaceful Meadow, you’ll find them next to the flowers near the stall Diary #4 In Wall-E’s Garden, you’ll find it hiding near one of the sides. Diary #5/6 Once you find Merlin’s House, you’ll find two pages in his residence. The first is hiding in the bookshelves, and the second is near his telescope.

Lost Diaries in Sunlit Plateau

Lost Diary Number Location of Lost Diary Diary #1 You’ll find this page hiding out between three trees at the base of the river. Diary #2 Checking into the Elephant Graveyard, you’ll find this near a tree near the entrance. Diary #3 Before you make your way to the Forgotten Planes, you’ll find this note at the bottom of the ramp. Diary #4 Look for the Skull that is near the pond, and you’ll be able to find this final page.

Lost Diaries In Dazzle Beach

Lost Diary Number Location of Lost Diary Diary #1 Check outside of the cave where you meet Ursula, and you'll spot this first page. Diary #2 Check near the Shipwreck to spot this elusive page, hiding to the right of it. Diary #3 Find Donald Duck's Boat House, and you'll find it on the shoreline. Diary #4 Head into the cave that you unlocked during the With Great Power quest, and you'll find it at the bottom.

Lost Diaries In The Glade of Trust

Lost Diary Number Location of Lost Diary Diary #1 Check near the cliff in the South East portion of the map to find this entry.

Lost Diaries in The Forgotten Lands

Lost Diary Number Location of Lost Diary Diary #1 Coming up from Sunlit Praire, you’ll spot this near the Gooseberry Bush near a large rock. Diary #2 Check in the corner near the large rocks, and you’ll find it hiding in between them.

Lost Diaries in Frosted Heights

Lost Diary Number Location of Lost Diary Diary #1 Make sure that you’ve upgraded your Pickaxe and break through the large shards blocking your way. Find the big rock, and the page will be right next to it. Diary #2 You’ll find this page near the pond, heading towards the right of it.

As we mentioned above, as more diary entries are found, we will continue to update this article, but as of this writing, 30 pages total have been found. If you’re loving everything that this game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to upgrade your shovel to remove tree stumps, the easiest ways to increase your Friendship levels, and how to unlock Prince Eric for your quaint little town!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 21st, 2022