If you’re looking to make your village in Disney Dreamlight Valley the most beautiful it can be, you’re going to need to do something about all of those unsightly tree stumps that are hanging out around your town. Now that you’ve learned how to clean up those pesky Mushrooms, you’re going to need to work on these next.

But, if you’re not sure how to take care of them, we’ve got you covered. Let’s find out what you’ll need to do to upgrade your Royal Tools so you’ll have the ability to get rid of these Tree Stumps once and for all in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

How To Remove Tree Stumps In Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to get rid of these pesky stumps, the first thing that you’re going to need to take care of is an upgrade to your Royal Shovel. If you’re ready to take on this task, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve unlocked the Forest Of Valor biome, as well as the Frozen Realm, which will cost you a total of 7,000 Dreamlight. After you have unlocked these areas, you’ll be able to meet up with Anna, who will then move into your village.

Once she has done that, you’ll unlock a new quest by the name of “An Icy Invitation“, which will send you searching far and wide for some specific crafting items that will let you upgrade your shovel. Make sure that you’re ready to explore, as you’ll need to get your hands on these to make the upgrade happen.

x10 Softwood

x4 Hardwood

x4 Iron Ingots

x3 Tinkering Parts

Once you have collected all of these items for Anna, you’ll be able to craft the Shovel Blade, which will allow you to remove these stumps, and claim some extra goodies in the process! You’ll be able to claim plenty of Hardwood and Softwood after removing them, giving you a chance to fill up your inventory quickly, so make sure that you’ve got expanded inventory space early on in the game!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.