A 6-year-old spent days in agony after playing in a New Jersey river, and what doctors couldn’t explain required a marine biologist to uncover

A 6-year-old girl in New Jersey spent several days in intense, unexplained pain before a marine biologist identified the source as a rare, invasive species of jellyfish. According to People, Amelia Colvin was playing in the Metedeconk River near her home in Brick Township on the morning of Sunday, June 7, when the situation took a sudden and distressing turn.

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Her mother, Julianne Colvin, described the moment the incident began. “She just started screaming, ‘It hurts, it hurts, it hurts,’ ” she said. “She’s grabbing her chest.” At the time, there were no visible signs of a bite or sting, but the situation escalated quickly over the next five hours. Amelia developed a rash, bruising, and a welt, and the persistent pain made it nearly impossible for her to eat or sleep.

Even with over-the-counter medications, the young girl continued to suffer for days while medical professionals struggled to pinpoint the cause, echoing the frustration parents feel during unexpected vacation medical emergencies. The breakthrough came when Julianne decided to do some additional research on her own. She began to suspect a jellyfish might be responsible and reached out to Dr. Paul Bologna, a marine biologist from Montclair State University who has studied these creatures for years.

The Cause of Amelia’s Pain

After reviewing the case, Dr. Bologna identified the clinging jellyfish as the most probable cause of the injury. This specific jellyfish is native to the Pacific Ocean but has been present on the Atlantic coast of the U.S. for over 130 years. Dr. Bologna noted that this species is particularly nasty because its sting behaves differently than those of more common jellyfish. “With other jellyfish, the pain starts, and then subsides,” he explained. “With this one, the pain just keeps building and building and building.”

Once the culprit was identified, Amelia began to recover. Her mother expressed how much of a shock the experience was for their family. “100% a wake-up call about a jellyfish I didn’t even know existed,” she said. She is now sharing the story to ensure other parents are aware of the risks that these creatures pose to small children.

6-year-old stung by clinging jellyfish in New Jersey river https://t.co/CUdPk09riI pic.twitter.com/7SarZVRFZg — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 18, 2026

Experts from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have provided guidance on what to do if you encounter one of these stings. They recommend rinsing the affected area with saltwater and removing any remaining tentacle material using a plastic card, gloves, or a thick towel. It is also important to seek medical attention if the pain increases or if symptoms persist.

Dr. Bologna suggests that white vinegar can be useful, as “[It] helps stop the stinging cells that haven’t gone.” He also recommends using a hot compress on the area because “heat will help break down the venoms that have been injected.” He mentioned that Sting No More spray is another effective at-home treatment.

Researchers at Montclair State are currently working to understand the lifecycle of the clinging jellyfish. They are investigating how these creatures reproduce and whether the region’s harsh winters might be contributing to their numbers.

While these jellyfish are sensitive to warmer water and tend to die off as temperatures rise, they remain a presence in the area.

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