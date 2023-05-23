Image: Amazon

Are you wondering how to update HBO Max to Max on Amazon Fire TV devices? HBO Max is now officially Max, causing much confusion among subscribers. However, the biggest question you may have is what you need to do on your Amazon Fire TV device so you don’t lose access to the streaming service you pay for. Here is an easy-to-follow guide on how to update HBO Max to Max on Amazon Fire TV devices.

How to Upgrade HBO Max to Max on Amazon Fire TV

The Max app is only supported on Amazon Fire TV devices with Fire OS 5 or later. This includes devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show 15, and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. Here are a few steps you can take to see if the Max app supports your device.

If your device is not running Fire OS 5 or later, you can check to see if you can update your device to this version by following these steps:

From the Home Screen click on the Settings button Select the My Fire TV menu Click on About Pick the Check for Updates option If no updates are available, you will need to purchase a device that supports Fire OS 5 or later.

If your device is running Fire OS 5 or Later, then you can upgrade HBO Max to Max on Amazon Fire TV devices by following these steps:

Select the HBO Max app Don’t launch it, just have it highlighted Press the Hamburger Button on your remote This is the button with the three horizontal lines Select More Info Pick Update

This will automatically upgrade HBO Max to Max on Amazon Fire TV. If you have previously installed HBO Max on a device, there should be no need to sign in again. However, in case you encounter any issues, here are the steps to follow:

Did you subscribe via the app store or directly through HBOMax.com ? To access your HBO Max account, click on the Sign In button and provide your email and password.

or directly through ? Did you subscribe through a TV, internet, or wireless provider ? Follow the steps provided to establish a connection with your provider.

However, you should know that two things won’t transfer to the Max app.

How to Download the Max App on Amazon Fire TV Devices

You can install the Max app if you don’t already have the HBO Max app installed by following these steps on your Amazon Fire TV device:

Choose the Find option Search for Max Choose Max in the results Select the Download option

Do My HBO Max Profiles and Settings Transfer to Max?

Your HBO Max settings, profiles, watch history, and parental controls will transfer to Max. However, your HBO Max downloads and custom profile pictures do not. You will need to download your movies and shows again to Max. You can change your profile avatar by going to the Add and Manage Max Profiles settings within the Max app. Unfortunately, Max doesn’t support custom profile photos.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while updating HBO Max to Max on my Amazon Fire TV Stick device.

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023