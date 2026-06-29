‘Thank you for saving free speech’: Nicki Minaj marks Elon Musk’s birthday with a smiling selfie with the billionaire

Nicki Minaj celebrated Elon Musk on his birthday by sharing a smiling selfie of the two of them and thanking him for what she called saving free speech. According to Complex, the rapper posted the tribute on X on June 29, 2026, at 1:03 AM to mark the day.

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“Thank you for saving free speech, Elon,” Minaj wrote in her post. “Happy Birthday 🎉🎉🎉 Love always 🫶🏽 From Gag City & the Barbz! 🩷🎀” The birthday wishes follow a surprise appearance Minaj made last month at the SpaceX Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. She showed up during a livestream for the company’s planned Starship V3 launch, where she gave the billionaire credit.

During that broadcast, Minaj told the audience, “Major shout out to Elon. Thank you for everything you’re doing for humanity.” She also used that moment to encourage her fans, known as the Barbz, to watch what she described as a historic moment.

A growing public connection between the rapper and the billionaire

That specific launch was scrubbed because of technical issues, but Minaj kept the energy up. She returned to X the next day to celebrate after SpaceX completed a successful mission. She wrote, “Lets’s Go @SpaceX!!! You guys are pretty freaking amazing. Wow. Congratulations on the successful launch, and to many, MANY more.”

Thank you for saving free speech, Elon.

Happy Birthday 🎉🎉🎉

Love always 🫶🏽

From Gag City & the Barbz! 🩷🎀 pic.twitter.com/TuiNTkHxjS — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 28, 2026

Minaj has become one of the most active celebrity voices on X. She uses the platform constantly to promote her music, talk with her fanbase, and share her views on current events. This level of activity has made her a central figure on the platform, which Musk bought in 2022 before rebranding it as X.

Lets’s Go @SpaceX!!!

You guys are pretty freaking amazing. Wow. Congratulations on the successful launch —

and to many, MANY more. 🥂🍾 🚀 https://t.co/RsilIo8T9Y — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2026

Musk has consistently framed free speech as a core principle for the platform, a view that Minaj clearly supports. In recent months, the rapper has also become more vocal about her political opinions. Her engagement with politics extended to the White House, where she was seen with a gold Trump card after a visit.

In a recent interview with Time, she explained that her personal experiences, such as being involved in swatting incidents and dealing with public officials, have pushed her to be more open about where she stands on different issues.

From the SpaceX facility in Texas to the timeline on X, Minaj has continued to make her voice heard. Her public exchanges with political figures have drawn attention before, including Trump’s comments about her skin and nails during one meeting. Whether she is cheering on a rocket launch or sending birthday wishes, she remains an active presence on the platform.

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