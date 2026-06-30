Angelina Jolie says she hasn’t dated since divorcing Brad Pitt a decade ago. Now she’s ready to ‘live again’

Angelina Jolie has said she has not dated anyone since her divorce from Brad Pitt began ten years ago. She spoke about her personal life in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment while promoting her new film, Couture.

Recommended Videos

Jolie said she has spent the past decade focusing on her family and children instead of her own romantic life. “To be candid, I haven’t dated since I divorced a decade ago,” she told the outlet. She added, “So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I’m focusing on my children, my family.”

The 51-year-old actress said the experience of her public split and the legal battles that followed left a strong mark on her. “So yes, things are changing, but in a way I didn’t expect,” she said. “It doesn’t feel like I’m 51 and starting to think of being older. I’m thinking I have to live again. Be free again. In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit.”

The divorce took eight years to finalize and involved six children

Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016 after two years of marriage and 11 years together as a couple. Their divorce was a long and complicated process that was finally finalized in December 2024. The former couple has six children together: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17. Several of the children have also distanced themselves from Pitt’s surname in recent years.

After the divorce was finalized, Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, said the actress was ready to move forward. “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted,” he said. He added, “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”

Angelina Jolie shares she's remained single following her 2016 breakup from Brad Pitt because of her children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. https://t.co/kw6yTJvrlu pic.twitter.com/juEdtSNJw1 — E! News (@enews) June 30, 2026

While Jolie has stayed single, Pitt has moved on. He has been in a relationship with actress Ines de Ramon since 2022. Jolie, meanwhile, continues to take on new acting work, including casting talk for the next Tomb Raider movie.

A source close to Jolie told Us Weekly that it has been hard for her to trust men because of what happened in her relationship with Pitt. The source said that while she has not ruled out being with men again, she is not currently looking for anything serious.

A source close to Pitt gave a different account of the situation to People, describing the conflict as involving “one-sided attacks for the past eight years, including a never-ending distortion of facts and projecting their own behavior onto others, causing tremendous collateral damage to those in and around the family.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy